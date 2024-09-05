Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Athletics: Simran Sharma qualifies for women’s 100m T12 semi-final

Indian para-sprinter Simran Sharma qualified for the semi-final of the Paris Paralympics 2024 para-athletics women’s 100m T12 event after topping her heat in Round 1 on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old para-athlete from Ghaziabad topped Heat 1 in the opening round with a season-best timing of 12.17 seconds, which put her ahead of second-placed Nagore Folgado Garcia of Spain (12.35 seconds).
As a result of securing first place in her qualification heat, Simran has automatically secured a berth in the Paris Paralympics 2024 para-athletics women’s 100m T12 semi-final round.
Simran Sharma, who is a two-time 2022 Asian Para Games silver medalist as well as the current Para Athletics world champion, is expected to challenge for a podium finish to increase the medal tally of India’s Paris Paralympics 2024 para-athletics contingent.
She will now take part in the semi-final of the women’s 100m T12 event on Thursday, September 5. The event will start from 3:10 pm IST onwards.
Simran will look to better her record from the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, where she finished in 11th position in the women’s 100m T13 event.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Para-Athletics Women’s 100m T12 Round 1 Full Results
Heat 1
- Simran Sharma (India) - 12.17 SB (Qualified by place)
- Nagore Folgado Garcia (Spain) - 12.35 PB (Qualified by time)
- Clara Daniele Barros da Silva (Brazil) - 12.66
- Uran Sawada (Japan) - 12.90
Heat 2
- Darlenys de la Cruz Severino (Dominican Republic) - 12.37 SB (Qualified by place)
- Viviane Ferreira Soares (Brazil) - 12.73
- Shen Yaqin (People's Republic of China) - 12.78
- Heidilene Patricia Oliveira Lopes (Cabo Verde) - 13.52 PB
Heat 3
- Katrin Mueller-Rottgardt (Germany) - 12.32 SB (Qualified by place)
- Melani Berges Gamez (Spain) - 12.44 PB (Qualified by time)
- Ni Made Arianti Putri (Indonesia) - 12.69 SB
- Lorraine Gomes de Aguiar (Brazil) - 12.93
Heat 4
- Omara Durand Elias (Cuba) - 11.87 SB (Qualified by place)
- Oksana Boturchuk (Ukraine) - 12.33 SB (Qualified by time)
- Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez (Venezuela) - 12.45 SB (Qualified by time)
- Melissa Nair Tillner Galeano (Paraguay) - 15.48 SB