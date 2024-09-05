Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Athletics: Simran Sharma qualifies for women’s 100m T12 semi-final

Indian para-sprinter Simran Sharma qualified for the semi-final of the Paris Paralympics 2024 para-athletics women’s 100m T12 event after topping her heat in Round 1 on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old para-athlete from Ghaziabad topped Heat 1 in the opening round with a season-best timing of 12.17 seconds, which put her ahead of second-placed Nagore Folgado Garcia of Spain (12.35 seconds).

As a result of securing first place in her qualification heat, Simran has automatically secured a berth in the Paris Paralympics 2024 para-athletics women’s 100m T12 semi-final round.

Simran Sharma, who is a two-time 2022 Asian Para Games silver medalist as well as the current Para Athletics world champion, is expected to challenge for a podium finish to increase the medal tally of India’s Paris Paralympics 2024 para-athletics contingent.

She will now take part in the semi-final of the women’s 100m T12 event on Thursday, September 5. The event will start from 3:10 pm IST onwards.

Simran will look to better her record from the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, where she finished in 11th position in the women’s 100m T13 event.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Para-Athletics Women’s 100m T12 Round 1 Full Results

Heat 1

Simran Sharma (India) - 12.17 SB (Qualified by place) Nagore Folgado Garcia (Spain) - 12.35 PB (Qualified by time) Clara Daniele Barros da Silva (Brazil) - 12.66 Uran Sawada (Japan) - 12.90

Heat 2

Darlenys de la Cruz Severino (Dominican Republic) - 12.37 SB (Qualified by place) Viviane Ferreira Soares (Brazil) - 12.73 Shen Yaqin (People's Republic of China) - 12.78 Heidilene Patricia Oliveira Lopes (Cabo Verde) - 13.52 PB

Heat 3

Katrin Mueller-Rottgardt (Germany) - 12.32 SB (Qualified by place) Melani Berges Gamez (Spain) - 12.44 PB (Qualified by time) Ni Made Arianti Putri (Indonesia) - 12.69 SB Lorraine Gomes de Aguiar (Brazil) - 12.93

Heat 4

Omara Durand Elias (Cuba) - 11.87 SB (Qualified by place) Oksana Boturchuk (Ukraine) - 12.33 SB (Qualified by time) Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez (Venezuela) - 12.45 SB (Qualified by time) Melissa Nair Tillner Galeano (Paraguay) - 15.48 SB

