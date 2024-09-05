Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Athletics: Simran Sharma qualifies for women’s 100m T12 semi-final

By SportzConnect
Modified Sep 05, 2024 00:48 IST
Simran Sharma with her guide at the World Para Athletics Championship 2024 held in Kobe (Image via X@Media_SAI)
Simran Sharma with her guide at the World Para Athletics Championship 2024 held in Kobe (Image via X@Media_SAI)

Indian para-sprinter Simran Sharma qualified for the semi-final of the Paris Paralympics 2024 para-athletics women’s 100m T12 event after topping her heat in Round 1 on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old para-athlete from Ghaziabad topped Heat 1 in the opening round with a season-best timing of 12.17 seconds, which put her ahead of second-placed Nagore Folgado Garcia of Spain (12.35 seconds).

also-read-trending Trending

As a result of securing first place in her qualification heat, Simran has automatically secured a berth in the Paris Paralympics 2024 para-athletics women’s 100m T12 semi-final round.

Simran Sharma, who is a two-time 2022 Asian Para Games silver medalist as well as the current Para Athletics world champion, is expected to challenge for a podium finish to increase the medal tally of India’s Paris Paralympics 2024 para-athletics contingent.

She will now take part in the semi-final of the women’s 100m T12 event on Thursday, September 5. The event will start from 3:10 pm IST onwards.

Simran will look to better her record from the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, where she finished in 11th position in the women’s 100m T13 event.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Para-Athletics Women’s 100m T12 Round 1 Full Results

Heat 1

  1. Simran Sharma (India) - 12.17 SB (Qualified by place)
  2. Nagore Folgado Garcia (Spain) - 12.35 PB (Qualified by time)
  3. Clara Daniele Barros da Silva (Brazil) - 12.66
  4. Uran Sawada (Japan) - 12.90

Heat 2

  1. Darlenys de la Cruz Severino (Dominican Republic) - 12.37 SB (Qualified by place)
  2. Viviane Ferreira Soares (Brazil) - 12.73
  3. Shen Yaqin (People's Republic of China) - 12.78
  4. Heidilene Patricia Oliveira Lopes (Cabo Verde) - 13.52 PB

Heat 3

  1. Katrin Mueller-Rottgardt (Germany) - 12.32 SB (Qualified by place)
  2. Melani Berges Gamez (Spain) - 12.44 PB (Qualified by time)
  3. Ni Made Arianti Putri (Indonesia) - 12.69 SB
  4. Lorraine Gomes de Aguiar (Brazil) - 12.93

Heat 4

  1. Omara Durand Elias (Cuba) - 11.87 SB (Qualified by place)
  2. Oksana Boturchuk (Ukraine) - 12.33 SB (Qualified by time)
  3. Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez (Venezuela) - 12.45 SB (Qualified by time)
  4. Melissa Nair Tillner Galeano (Paraguay) - 15.48 SB

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी