PR Sreejesh opens up on medal hopes for the 2024 Paris Olympics

As the Indian men's hockey team look to better their bronze from the Tokyo Olympics, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has some insights on dealing with the situation.

The pools for the 2024 Olympics are out, and India has been dealt a trick hand. They have been drawn with Olympic champions Belgium, Australia, and Argentina, as well as World No.10 New Zealand and World No. 12 Ireland.

While some might look at this Pool B and shiver at the challenge, PR Sreejesh and the rest of the Craig Fulton side aren't particularly fazed. Outlining the team's approach for the upcoming Paris Olympics, the veteran goalkeeper said they're keeping it simple,

“It’s all about that day. Olympics is a place where you go and think about that day,” he said at the Revsportz Trailblazers Conclave.

The keeper is no stranger to performing under pressure, and he’s chalked out the three matches that will matter the most once the Games are upon us.

“The quarter-final, semi-final and the final, those three matches will be really important," he said.

While the Indian men's side booked their berth for the Paris Olympics with a gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, the women's team hasn't been so lucky.

After a fourth-placed finish in Tokyo, the team won't be making it to Paris, given their heartbreaking loss in Ranchi earlier in the year at the Olympic Qualifiers.

While missing out on Paris has to hurt, PR Sreejesh has a piece of advice for the Women in Blue.

“Forget about Paris. Preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics start now," he said.

2024 Olympics hockey schedule: When will PR Sreejesh and Co. take to the field in Paris?

India's campaign at the Paris Olympics will kick off on July 27 at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir. The Craig Fulton side will take on New Zealand for their first Olympic match.

From there, PR Sreejesh and his teammates get a day off before facing Argentina and Ireland on July 29 and 30, respectively. After another day of rest, the Men in Blue will play their last group-stage matches on the first and second of August, against Belgium and Australia respectively.

Elsewhere in Pool A, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, South Africa and France will battle each other in their group matches to see who makes it through to the quarterfinals.