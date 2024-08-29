Rogerio Oliveira: All you need to know about Tarun Dhillon’s opponent in para-badminton at Paris 2024 Paralympics

India’s journey at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will start with para-badminton events on Thursday, and India’s Tarun Dhillon will play against Brazil’s newcomer Rogerio Oliveira in the men’s singles SL4 category.

30-year-old Dhillon, a three-time world champion, is one of the most successful and experienced para-athletes of the Indian contingent. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Oliveira is an up-and-coming athlete who is yet to make his mark fully in the international arena. As a result, Tarun will go into the match on Thursday as a massive favourite.

However, most fans will be cautious against counting out Oliveira before the match. Despite a rather short career on the top, the Brazilian para-shuttler has two Pan American gold medals in his bag.

Supported by his real-life partner Edwarda De Oliveira Dias in the doubles events, he has also enjoyed a meteoric rise in the singles rankings as well, rising from 31st to a career-high rank of 6.

He also has experience playing in the top competitions, representing his nation in the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Basel (2019), Tokyo (2022), and Pattaya (2023). He has also been awarded with the Paralympic Award by the Brazilian Paralympic Committee in 2023 as a result of being the country’s highest-ranked para-badminton player.

The match on Thursday will be a fantastic opportunity for Oliveira to show off his bag-game credentials, as any kind of result for the Brazilian para-athlete will be a massive upset on the opening day of the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Rogerio Oliveira’s medals and achievements

2023 ParaPan American Games, Santiago : Gold Medal (Men’s Singles), Gold Medal (Men’s Doubles)

: Gold Medal (Men’s Singles), Gold Medal (Men’s Doubles) 2019 ParaPan American Games, Lima : Silver Medal (Men’s Singles)

: Silver Medal (Men’s Singles) 2018 Pan American Games, Peru: Silver Medal (Single’s Medals)

Rogerio Oliveira’s world rankings

Oliveria is currently ranked No. 12 in the men’s singles SL4 category. However, the Brazilian para-shuttler has achieved a career-high rank of 6 in 2023.

Rogerio Oliveira’s Paralympic qualification

Oliveria qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympics via a bipartite commission invitation, given to certain para-athletes who have otherwise failed to secure their qualification via other methods due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’.

Rogerio Oliveira vs Tarun Dhillon: Head to Head

Oliveria and Tarun have yet to meet head-to-head in any competitions.

Rogerio Oliveira vs Tarun Dhillon match details

The match between Oliveira and Tarun will take place from 3:20 pm IST onwards at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

