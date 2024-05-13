Federation Cup 2024: Santhosh Kumar T misses Olympic Qualification mark in men's 400m hurdles by 1.34s

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified May 13, 2024 12:02 IST
(Image Credits: X/Athletics Federation of India)
Tamil Nadu's Santhosh Kumar Tamilarsan bagged the gold medal at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 with a time of 50.04s. However, he fell short by 1.34s and missed out on securing a Paris Olympics 2024 quota place.

The South Indian athlete will look to better his time in the upcoming events with just 49 days to go for the players to earn a ticket to Paris 2024.

Punjab's Nikhil Bhardwaj won the silver medal with a time of 50.92s, while Dhaval Mahesh Utekar from Gujarat clocked 51.13s to bag the bronze medal.

Aman from Haryana came fourth with a time of 51.70s, while Vijay Singh Malik, who also hails from Haryana, finished fifth with a time of 52.09s. Tamil Nadu's Sathish K secured the sixth place with a time of 52.15s.

Uttar Pradesh's Aftab Alam (52.87s) finished seventh in the men's 400m hurdles final. Meanwhile, Jerome Sanjay Nishanth J from Tamil Nadu came last with a time of 53.95s.

Here are the complete results from the men's 400m hurdles final:

  1. Santhosh Kumar T (Tamil Nadu) - 50.04s
  2. Nikhil Bhardwaj (Punjab) - 50.92s
  3. Dhaval Mahesh Utekar (Gujarat) - 51.13s
  4. Aman (Haryana) - 51.70s
  5. Vijay Singh Malik (Haryana) - 52.09s
  6. Sathish K (Tamil Nadu) - 52.15s
  7. Aftab Alam (Uttar Pradesh) - 52.87s
  8. Jerome Sanjay Nishanth J (Tamil Nadu) - 53.95s

Why did Vithya Ramraj pull out of the women's 400m hurdles?

Fan favorite Vithya Ramraj had to pull out of the women's 40mm hurdles final due to a back injury. The Tamil Nadu-born athlete started the race but felt discomfort in her back after running a few meters. Thus, she pulled out of the race and did not push herself further as the 25-year-old has her eyes set on the Paris Olympics 2024.

