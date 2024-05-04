Sports Ministry approves sprinter Jyothi Yarraji and long jumper Shaili Singh’s proposals to compete in multiple overseas competitions

Asian Games silver medallist sprinter, Jyothi Yarraji, and Asian Athletics Championships 2023 silver medallist long jumper Shaili Singh’s proposals to compete in multiple overseas competitions to make the cut for Paris Olympics 2024 were approved by the government on Friday.

The decision was taken during the Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC)’s 134th meeting. Both athletes submitted their request for financial assistance for participating in multiple competitions across Europe in their quest to either breach the Olympic qualification mark or improve their ranking points for the qualification to the mega event.

Jyothi Yarraji proposed to take part in six various international events in Europe, while Shaili Singh has planned to compete in four different events in May and June ahead of the quadrennial event.

“MOC under their Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover their Air Fare, visa cost, accommodation charges, local transport cost, medical insurance, physio charges, massage cost and OPA among other expenditure,” the ministry stated.

Besides Jyothi Yarraji and Shaili Singh, a few more proposals were also approved by MOC

The MOC has also approved proposals of badminton players Kiran George, Ayush Shetty, and Rakshitha Sree. Furthermore, table tennis players Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath’s proposals were also accepted.

Kiran George proposed to take part in the Malaysia Masters while Ayush Shetty requested financial assistance to compete in the Thailand Open and Malaysia Masters. On the other hand, Rakshitha will travel to Denmark to compete in the Denmark Challenge and Slovenia Open in Slovenia.

Moreover, Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath proposed to compete in WTT Contender in Rio De Janeiro and WTT Contender in Mendoza, Argentina with TOPS covering their Airfare, Hospitality package cost, and Visa fees.

Also, MOC approved the proposal of skeet shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka to train in Italy with personal coach Ennio Falco before the World Cup in Baku and Lonato.

Furthermore, in the concluded meeting, Mission Olympic Cell also inducted Indian shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa, Indian shooter Maheshwari Chauhan, and rower Balraj Panwar to the TOPS Core group. Ashwini’s doubles partner Tanisha Crasto has been promoted from Development to Core group for the Paris Olympics.