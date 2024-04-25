“Test games are taken as preparation before bigger tournaments”- Rupinder Pal Singh backs Indian Hockey Team to do well at the Paris Olympics 2024

Former Indian defender and drag-flick specialist Rupinder Pal Singh and goalkeeper Adrian D’Souza have arrived at the Men’s National Coaching Camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

In a bid to bolster preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024, Hockey India has shortlisted 28 players for the three-week Men’s National Coaching Camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The duo has arrived at the SAI center to offer their wealth of knowledge to the players present at the camp.

Meanwhile, the Indian Hockey Team’s 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Australia's five-match Test series relieved a lot of criticism from fans and experts. However, Rupinder Pal Singh brushed aside any issues and reckoned that ‘Test games’ before a big tournament are always looked at as an opportunity to look out on the shortcomings and work on them.

“Test games are always taken as a sort of preparation before the bigger tournaments. I’m sure they have taken those games with that mentality only. I think it is a plus point that they have got five matches against Australia before the Pro League and the Olympics. And I think they just need to improve on defensive structure, especially defence in penalty corner and penalty corner conversions,” Rupinder Pal Singh awas quoted as saying to Sportstar.

The Indian team will be heading to Belgium and London for their next two legs of the FIH Hockey Pro League after the camp. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will be taking on the likes of Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Britain and the fans would be expecting them to deliver positive performances.

“We want them to have the right technique and groom players who show bright potential”- Rupinder Pal Singh

Rupinder Pal Singh and goalkeeper Adrian D’Souza were spotted on either side of the artificial turf at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium with their drills. In an interview with Sportstar, the duo shared insights on their coaching plan during the week-long stay.

“We want them to have the right technique and groom players who show bright potential,” Rupinder Pal Singh said.

Adrian D’Souza, on the other hand, heaped praise on the new initiative undertaken by Hockey India.

“This has been done before. It is a unique and novel one,” he said.

Notably, the veteran Indian goalkeeper has represented India in the Olympics, the World Cup, and the Asian Games.