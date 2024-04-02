"The series presents an excellent opportunity ahead of the Paris Olympics" - Harmanpreet Singh opines on five-test series against Australia

Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh thinks the five-test match series against Australia will help them assess their strengths and weaknesses ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Led by Harmanpreet, the team departed for Australia on Monday night to play five games, scheduled to take place between April 6 and 13. It will be a crucial event for the national team against a top side like Australia that claimed a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Notably, the Indian contingent also had a good run in Tokyo, winning the bronze medal after beating Germany 5-4.

Here's what Harmanpreet Singh told reporters ahead of departure:

“As we embark on this crucial tour to Australia, we are filled with determination and excitement. The series presents an excellent opportunity for us to assess our strengths and areas for improvement ahead of the Paris Olympics."

Expand Tweet

Talking about their current form, the Indian team have done well in the FIH Pro League 2023-24. They secured a 4-1 victory against Spain, followed by a 2-2 draw (4-2 penalty win) against the Netherlands, a 4-6 loss against Australia, and a 1-0 win against Ireland at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Thereafter, India had a decent run at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, with a 2-2 draw (8-7 penalty win) against Spain, and a 1-1 draw (2-4 loss) against the Netherlands. Harmanpreet Singh was the finest performer for India with six goals. The next round of the FIH Pro League will take place in May-June.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian contingent can continue their good form in the test series against Australia.

Harmanpreet Singh wins Best Defender of the Year award at Hockey India Awards 2024

The Indian hockey men's team skipper, Harmanpreet Singh, won the Best Defender of the Year award at the sixth Hockey India Awards on Sunday.

Apart from being a credible defender, the 28-year-old is a terrific drag flicker, who has proven himself over the years. He has more than 200 caps for the national team and scored over 170 goals.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Hardik Singh and Salima Tete won Player of the Year in the men's and women's categories, respectively. Veteran PR Sreejesh clinched the Goalkeeper of the Year award. Also, Hardik and Abhishek won the Midfielder of the Year and Forward of the Year awards, respectively.