"The team has worked on the areas we felt needed attention” - Indian Hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Olympics preparations

Indian Hockey Team's captain Harmanpreet Singh feels that his team has improved a lot, since 5-0 drubbing over Australia, last month.

A lot of questions were raised following their humiliating loss against the Aussies on their tour down under. However, skipper Harmanpreet Singh has said that his team has fixed all the loopholes and are aiming to perform well in the upcoming matches at the Pro League 2023-24.

“We are in the last stages of an intense training block right now. The team has worked on the areas we felt needed attention" said Harmanpreet in a Hockey India release.

“Soon, we will head to Europe to play some essential matches in the Pro League 2023-24 to test ourselves against some tough opponents like Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain," said Harmanpreet.

“The chemistry in the squad continues to grow and with only 75 days left for the Paris Olympics we are working to be in the best shape possible,” he added.

The Indian Hockey Team bagged a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and with that, they ended their quest for a medal after 41 years.

“The team is leaving no stone unturned in our endeavour to change the colour of our previous medal” - Hardik Singh

The Indian Hockey team will begin their Paris Olympic campaign on July 27, 2024. They are placed in group B, alongside teams like Belgium, Australia, and Ireland.

Harmanpreet Singh's deputy, Hardik Singh is hopeful that India will change the colour of the medal in the upcoming Games. He spoke highly of the experienced players present in the team, namely Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh. The duo will be playing their fourth Olympic tournament.

“The team is leaving no stone unturned in our endeavour to change the colour of our previous medal and clinch gold at the Olympics this time. We have players like PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh who could be playing their fourth Olympics along with quite a few players who could be playing their third Olympics, including our captain," said Hardik.

“Their experience has been instrumental in moulding some of the younger players we have in the squad right now. Only 75 days remain for the Paris Olympics and we cannot wait to begin our Olympic journey,” he added.

India Hockey Team's first match will take place against New Zealand on July 27, 2024, followed by clashes against Ireland and Belgium on July 30 and August 1, 2024, respectively. Harmanpreet Singh and company will end their league stage with a clash against Australia on August 2, 2024.