Indian hockey player Sumit is one of the prominent figures in the Indian hockey landscape. He was part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and also fetched gold at the Asian Games 2022.

However, fierce competition in the sport hasn’t assured him of his place in the 16-member squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. However, Sumit isn't perturbed by all of these as he has seen ‘bigger struggles in his life’.

“There were bigger struggles in my life. As someone who went through tougher challenges in life, I keep remembering myself about my past.

“I have kept those memories with me and I get strong vibes from my tough past to move forward. It gives me an energy to strive for bigger achievements,” Sumit told PTI on the sidelines of the Indian team’s preparatory camp at the SAI centre here.

Since making his senior team debut in 2017, his journey has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. After winning the Asia Cup, Sumit was dropped from the team and wasn’t picked for the Commonwealth Games and the World Cup.

“I don’t often allow disappointments to creep into my mind. But it’s very tough for a player to get dropped from the team.

“I have had to go through those ups and downs in the last couple of years. But I love that challenge of making a comeback to the team," he added.

“He knows how to take the team along with him” - Sumit hails coach Craig Fulton

After nearly two years, Sumit managed to make a comeback in the Indian team. He is now looked at as a vital cog in the team and is likely to make the cut for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, he has heaped praise on India’s current coach Craig Fulton for building a great connection with all the players.

“Fulton has created a cordial atmosphere within the team. He values every player in the team, not just the seniors,” he was quoted as saying to PTI.

“He has established a nice connection with each player and he knows how to take the team along with him,” he added.

The Indian hockey team is all set to play the FIH Pro League matches, which will serve as an ideal opportunity to prepare for the Paris Olympics.

Reflecting on the same, here’s what the Indian midfielder said:

“Sometimes, we don’t get enough matches to prepare ahead of a big event. But here we have some good matches for preparation ahead of the Olympics.

“We will meet those teams (which are in the Pro-League) in Paris too. So, it’s an ideal preparation for the team.”