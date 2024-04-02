"This year everything is about doing my personal best in Paris" - Javelin thrower Kishore Jena ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Odisha-born javelin thrower Kishore Jena, who secured his spot in the Paris Olympics 2024, has termed the facilities in India as ‘world-class’ and stated that they are as good as in Australia. Furthermore, he has emphasized his goal of finishing on the podium in the quadrennial event.

Notably, Jena went through a 35-day intensive training in Gold Coast in Australia from February 5 to March 10, courtesy of the funding provided by the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Jena clinched the Paris Olympics spot after breaching the 85.50m qualifying standard at the Asian Games in 2023. He threw his personal best of 87.54m to secure the silver medal while Neeraj Chopra bagged the gold with 88.8m.

“This year, everything is about doing my personal best in Paris Olympics. That is the most important thing. But everybody wants to finish on podium (top three) in prestigious competitions like Diamond League and I also hope to do that,” Jena told PTI.

“We have everything here, I trained at NIS Patiala where the facilities are world class and as good as in Australia,” Jena added.

“Top three finish can happen in Diamond League” - Kishore Jena

Moreover, Jena talked about the Indian athletes’ mindset and the change they have to bring within themselves to prove their worth.

“What is lacking is in ourselves (athletes), our mindset, the mindset that we are as good as any other in the world though we are improving on this front as well,” he added.

Jena’s immediate next step is the Doha Leg of the prestigious Dimond League on May 10. Subsequently, he will be a part of Golden Spike in the Czech Republic on May 28. Later, he will take part in the Paris leg of the Diamond League on July 7.

“If I do my best on the day, it (top three finish in DL) can happen,” he said.

Interestingly, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, long jumper M Sreeshankar, and former discus thrower Vikas Gowda are the only three Indians who have finished inside the top three in a Diamond League meet.

In the Paris Olympics 2024, the men’s javelin throw event will start with the qualifying round on August 6, and the final is scheduled to be held on August 8.