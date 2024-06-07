[Watch] Olympic rings unveiled on the Eiffel Tower ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

The organisers of the Paris Olympics 2024 unveiled the famous Olympics rings on the Eiffel Tower, with the showpiece event just 50 days away from commencement. The Eiffel Tower is a 135-year old monument located in central Paris and the rings, which are made from recycled French steel, were installed and put on display on the southern side of the tower.

Notably, two cranes were deployed to lift the 30-ton rings structure and the same was placed in the space between the first and second floors of the Eiffel Tower. The famous rings will be on show during the entirely of the Paris Olympics 2024 and will be illuminated every night with 1,00,000 LED bulbs. Moreover, the same will be put on show during the Paralympic Games, which are slated to begin on August 28 this year.

The Seine river which flows below the Eiffel Tower is also an important aspect of this upcoming Summer Games. During the opening ceremony on July 26, thousands of athletes will sail on boats on this river.

Eiffel Tower itself as a stadium?

The Eiffel Tower will play host to the Paris Olympics 2024, as the men's and women's volleyball events will take place at the foot of the titanic monument. It has been reported that temporary structures will also be put into place to ensure that at least 10,000 fans can remain witness to the action.

Moreover, during this period of the Summer Games, the place will be known as the Eiffel Tower Stadium.

India at Olympics 2024

India will see a total of 88 athletes - 54 men and 34 women take part in the Paris Olympics 2024. Some of the notable athletes who will represent India, include Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Vinesh Phogat, PV Sindhu, Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Manika Batra and Manu Bhaker.

The Indian hockey team will also be action and will aim to achieve a better result than the previous edition where they salvaged a bronze medal. The Craig Fulton-coached side, led by Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh, will eye for perhaps a gold medal, which if they win, will be their ninth in total.

