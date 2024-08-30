Who is Arshad Shaik? All you need to know about the Indian para-cyclist competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

With the Paris 2024 Paralympics starting on Wednesday, India’s rising star in para-cycling, Arshad Shaik, will look to clinch a podium finish at his debut appearance in the Paralympic Games. The Paris 2024 Paralympics will take place between August 28 and September 8.

Arshad, who is No. 5 in the world elite men’s para-cycling C2 rankings, will compete in both the track and road events in the upcoming Paralympic Games.

In the track category, Arshad will compete in the men's pursuit C2 and men's 1000 m time trial C1-3 events. In the road category, Arshad will participate in the men's time trial C2 and men's road race C1-3.

Arshad is the first Andhra Pradesh-based para-cyclist to represent India in the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Jyoti Gaderiya from Maharashtra will compete in the women’s events at the quadrennial games.

Arshad Shaik’s career in brief

Born in the Nandyal District of Andhra Pradesh, Arshad Shaik was a state-level Taekwondo player.

However, he met with a horrible auto-rickshaw accident at the tender age of 12. As a result, he lost his left leg, which was amputated from above the knee. Despite this incident, Arshad’s indomitable spirit shined through, and he did not let the mishap be a permanent stoppage in his sporting career.

Arshad persevered and rebuilt a career as a para-cyclist under the famed Aditya Mehta Foundation in Hyderabad. He also picked up a side career as a wheelchair fencer, winning national-level medals in the sport.

However, his main focus was on cycling, and he built a stellar trophy cabinet that included several gold medals. This included multiple medals at the 2024 Asian Track Para-cycling Championships in New Delhi.

Arshad also enjoys cycling non-competitively, traversing the long route between Kashmir and Kanyakumari in 43 days. He enjoys mountain climbing too, scaling the 18,000-foot-high Mount Bhagirathi in Uttarakhand, as well as running marathons.

With a stellar career in the making, Arshad Shaik will look to add an Olympic medal to his portfolio in this year’s Paralympic Games.

