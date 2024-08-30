Who is Preethi Pal? All you need to know about the Indian  athlete competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

As the Paris 2024 Paralympics draw near, the spotlight is on Preethi Pal, a determined para athlete from Uttar Pradesh, India. Participating in the women's 100m T47 category, Pal overcame tremendous odds to make her mark in the world of para-athletics.

Preethi's journey is nothing short of inspiring. Growing up in Meerut, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age, and the lack of proper treatment in her hometown posed significant challenges. However, her passion for running never wavered. She eventually moved to Delhi, where she began training under the expert guidance of Coach Gajendra Singh at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

What makes Preethi's story even more remarkable is her unwavering determination. Despite the odds, she’s pushed forward, supported by initiatives like the Khelo India scheme, which gave her access to top-notch training facilities. Her bond with Coach Singh has been crucial for her career, helping her refine her technique and grow as an athlete.

A deeper look at Preethi Pal's career

In May 2024, Preethi had her breakthrough moment at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan. She delivered a stellar performance in the women's T35 200m event, clinching a bronze medal with a personal best time of 30.49 seconds.

This incredible feat not only earned her a spot at the upcoming Paris Paralympics but also made her the first Indian woman to win a medal in this highly competitive event at the World Championships. Later, in the women's 100m T35 event, Preethi Pal won the bronze medal with her personal best of 14.43 seconds.

Before her triumph in Japan, Preethi had already made waves at the 6th Indian Open Para Athletics Championships in Bangalore, where she bagged two gold medals. These victories solidified her reputation as a fierce competitor on the track and set her up as one of India’s top hopes for the Paralympics.

