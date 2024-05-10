World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier: Nisha Dahiya becomes fifth Indian wrestler to secure Paris Olympics 2024 quota

After a disappointing show from Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers on the first day of the ongoing World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier in Istanbul, there is a piece of good news for Indian wrestling fans as Nisha Dahiya secured her quota for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Moving forward to the details, after securing four quotas among Indian women’s wrestlers, the Wrestling Federation of India has fielded only two women wrestlers from India at the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier - Mansi Ahlawat in the 62 kg and Nisha Dahiya in the 68 kg category.

In the 68 kg category, Nisha started off with a 3-0 win over Alina Shauchuk in the Round of 8 encounter. Later, in the quarter-final, Nisha continued her domination with a 7-4 win over Adela Hanzlickova from the Czech Republic.

As she moved to the semi-final, her chances of qualification for Paris increased. Her sheer domination continued in the semi-final over Alexandra Nicoleta Anghel from Romania as the Indian grappler secured an 8-4 win to earn the qualification for Paris Olympics 2024.

On the other hand, Mansi Ahlawat suffered a defeat over Veranika Ivanova by 0-4 in the Round of 8 encounter to bow out early from the campaign. In the Greco-Roman repechage round, Sunil Kumar (87 kg) failed to create an impact as he made an exit from the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier.

On the third and final day of the competition, Indian men’s freestyle wrestlers will try their luck as they will be aiming to fill the six available slots for India. Interestingly, men’s wrestlers are yet to bag a quota for India so far.

World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier: Day 3 schedule (Timings in IST)

Men’s freestyle

57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg, and 125 kg preliminary rounds, 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s freestyle

50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, and 76 kg repechage, 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s freestyle

50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, and 76 kg bronze medal matches, 7:15 PM onwards

Men’s freestyle

57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg, and 125 kg Paris 2024 qualification rounds (semi-finals), 8:30 PM onwards

Women’s freestyle

50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, and 76 kg Paris 2024 qualification rounds (3rd vs 3rd), 11:00 PM onwards

Indian men’s freestyle contingent: Aman Sehrawat (57 kg), Sujeet (65 kg), Jaideep (74 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Deepak (97 kg), Sumit (125 kg)