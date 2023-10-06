Who is Aman Sehrawat? Meet the wrestler who won bronze medal in men's 57kg category at Asian Games 2023

Aman Sehrawat secured a bronze medal for India in the men's freestyle wrestling 57kg category at Asian Games 2023. Sehrawat beat local favorite Liu Minghu by 11-0 in Hangzhou to win the 93rd medal for India at the continental meet this year.

In case you didn't know, Aman Sehrawat is the U-23 world champion. Aged 16, he became the first Indian wrestler to win a gold medal at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Pontevedra, Spain, last year. He also won a silver medal at the U-20 World Wrestling Championships.

A year later, Aman has an Asian Games bronze medal to his name now. Aman started his Asian Games 2023 journey with a 6-1 win over Korean wrestler Kim Sung-gwon in the Round of 16. He then knocked out Iran's Ebrahim Khari in the quarterfinals with a 19-8 victory.

Sehrawat battled Japanese wrestler Toshihiro Hasegawa in the semifinals. The young Indian wrestler gave him a run for his money but ended up losing 10-12 to the Japanese star, who eventually won the gold medal.

Chinese wrestler Liu Minghu had eliminated by Toshihiro Hasegawa in the first round itself, but he earned a place in the bronze medal match via the repechage round. Liu defeated Uzbekistan's Nodirjon Safarov to set up a clash with India's Sehrawat. In the bronze medal match, Aman blanked his Chinese opponent 11-0.

Aman Sehrawat has won 17 gold medals at the national level

As per the Instagram profile of the Indian wrestler, he has won gold medal 17 times at the national level events. His bio states that he has also won multiple medals at the World Championships, Asian Championships and World Ranking Series.

He has close to 3,300 followers on Instagram (@amansehrawat057). With Sehrawat winning a bronze medal today, his followers are likely to cross the 5,000-mark soon.