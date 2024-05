Paracanoe World Championships 2024: Schedule, match timings, Indian contingent and live streaming details

Paracanoe World Championships, the Paralympic qualifiers, are all set to start from May 9, Thursday, with 11 Indian para canoeists taking part in the campaign in Hungary for their spots in the upcoming Paris Paralympics 2024.

Szeged, which is considered by many to be the spiritual home of sprint paddling, will host the ICF Paracanoe World Championships.

The Paracanoe World Championships will witness up to four Paris tickets earned in each of the five male and five female Paralympics medal events. Only athletes who have not yet secured a Paris quota will be eligible.

A lot of the world’s best paracanoe athletes will compete in the qualifiers, as they take advantage of the final opportunity before the Paris Paralympics 2024, scheduled to start from August 28.

Paracanoe World Championships 2024: Full Schedule and match timings are in IST

May 9, Thursday

KL2 Men 200m (Heats), 12:35 PM

VL2 Women 200m (Heats), 12:50 PM

VL3 Women 200m (Heats), 1:00 PM

KL2 Men 200m (Semi-Finals), 3:10 PM

VL2 Women 200m (Semi-Finals), 3:20 PM

VL3 Women 200m (Semi-Finals), 3:25 PM

KL2 Women 200m (Heats), 6:35 PM

VL2 Men 200m (Heats), 6:45 PM

VL3 Men 200m (Heats), 7:05 PM

May 10, Friday

KL2 Women 200m (Semi-Finals), 12:10 PM

VL2 Men 200m (Semi-Finals), 12:15 PM

VL3 Men 200m (Semi-Final), 12:25 PM

KL2 Men 200m (Final B), 2:23 PM

VL3 Women 200m (Final B), 2:28 PM

VL1 Women 200m (Final A), 2:36 PM

KL2 Men 200m (Final A), 2:41 PM

VL2 Women 200m (Final A), 2:46 PM

VL3 Women 200m (Final A), 2:51 PM

KL1 Women 200m (Heats), 8:03 PM

KL1 Men 200m (Heats), 8:13 PM

KL3 Women 200m (Heats), 8:23 PM

KL3 Men 200m (Heats), 8:38 PM

May 11, Saturday

KL1 Women 200m (Semi-Finals), 12:30 PM

KL1 Men 200m (Semi-Finals), 12:35 PM

KL3 Women 200m (Semi-Finals), 12:40 PM

KL3 Men 200m (Semi-Finals), 12:50 PM

VL1 Men 200m (Final A), 2:34 PM

KL2 Women 200m (Final A), 2:40 PM

VL2 Men 200m (Final A), 2:46 PM

VL3 Men 200m (Final A), 2:52 PM

VL2 Men 200m (Final B), 2:58 PM

VL3 Men 200m (Final B), 3:04 PM

KL3 Women 200m (Final B), 5:16 PM

KL3 Men 200m (Final B), 5:21 PM

KL1 Women 200m (Final A), 6:35 PM

KL1 Men 200m (Final A), 6:41 PM

KL3 Women 200m (Final A), 6:47 PM

KL3 Men 200m (Final A), 6:53 PM

Paracanoe World Championships 2024: Live telecast and streaming details

The Paracanoe World Championships 2024 will be live streamed on the Planet Canoe YouTube channel. However, there is no live telecast on TV of the event for fans in India.

Paracanoe World Championships 2024: Indian contingent

KL1 Men 200m - Surender Kumar, Yash Kumar

KL1 Women 200m - Pooja Ojha

KL2 Men 200m - Sanjeev Kotiya

KL2 Women 200m - Rani Jha, Prachi Yadav

KL3 Men 200m - Manish Kaurav

KL3 Women 200m - Shabhana

VL1 Men 200m - Yash Kumar

VL1 Women 200m - Pooja Ojha

VL2 Men 200m - Surender Kumar, Amit Kumar, Gajendra Singh

VL2 Women 200m - Prachi Yadav

VL3 Men 200m - Jai Deep

VL3 Women 200m - Shabhana