The surfing community is mourning as news of the tragic passing of Mikala Jones, a Hawaiian surfer and legendary figure, sends shockwaves throughout the industry. At just 44 years old, Jones suffered a fatal surf injury while in the Mentawai Islands of Indonesia, severing his femoral artery and resulting in a devastating loss of blood. The accident took place on Sunday, July 9.

The unexpected loss leaves behind a young family and two siblings, Malia and Daniel Jones, who themselves are former professional surfers.

In the wake of this heart-wrenching tragedy, Jones' daughter, Isabella, took to social media to share her disbelief and overwhelming grief. In her poignant post, she expressed a deep sense of loss, stating:

"I'm in so much disbelief right now; this doesn't feel real."

Isabella remarked that her father's passing at the age of 44 was far "too soon."

"I wish you were still here with us right now, how much I love you, and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren`t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon," she wrote.

Isabella also highlighted the significant role her father played in her life and promised to keep his memory alive. She thanked him for the invaluable life lessons he taught her and for always being there. Isabella expressed her longing for his presence, reinforcing the immeasurable impact her father had on her life. She honored him as a legend in the surfing world and praised his trailblazing spirit

To pay tribute to Mikala Jones' life, Isabella shared a series of pictures that depicted the story of her and her father's journey. From her early years to witnessing him do what he loved most, the snapshots captured the essence of their bond and the passion they both shared for surfing.

Mikala Jones' Nostalgic Reflection on Surfer Magazine's Closure and the Value of Print Media

Mikala Jones had recently expressed his grief over the exit of Surfer magazine, a publication that played a significant role in his surfing journey. As a passionate explorer of the waves, Jones shared a couple of photos in which he was featured as the face of the magazine, reminiscing about the impact it had on his life.

Mikala Jones speculated that a single company owning all three magazines and subsequently closing them one at a time may have contributed to the magazine's demise. He also shared his thoughts on the difference between hard-copy magazines and online publications.

Having grown up reading surfing magazines and adorning his walls and school books with cut-out pictures, he expressed his nostalgic connection to the tangible experience of print media. While acknowledging the convenience and accessibility of online content, he emphasized that the digital realm could never truly replicate the same sentiment and connection he felt with physical magazines.

