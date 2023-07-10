What is the femoral artery? Mikala Jones' cause of death explored as prominent surfer dies aged 44

Well-known surfer Mikala Jones recently passed away at the age of 44. He died in the Mentawai Islands of Indonesia, where he was surfing and injured the femoral artery in his groin, leading to blood loss.

Mikala's friends, alongside other organizations, paid tribute to him on various social media platforms. Sporting goods store T&C Surf Designs shared a Facebook post stating that they were devastated to hear the news.

"His quiet demeanor and easy smile made a positive impact on those lucky enough to meet him. His passion for deep barrels and unquenchable wanderlust led him to explore points beyond to get even deeper," the post read.

The page mentioned that Mikala Jones shared his experience with POV pictures which let most of them share the feeling with everyone else. It said that Mikala always respected the locals and shared his experience only with his trusted group of friends.

"Mikala shared his passion and knowledge first on the NS and later throughout Indonesia. Always gracious and humble host. Mikala's contribution to surfing is multifaceted and profound," the post read.

Mikala Jones is survived by his siblings Malia, Keoni, Daniel, and other family members.

Femoral Artery: Path, importance, and other details

According to Physiopedia, the femoral artery is a vessel that offers oxygenated blood to the lower extremity structure and the anterior abdominal wall. It exists alongside the vein and nerve in the anterior part of the thigh, called a femoral triangle.

The femoral artery forms as a continuation of the external iliac artery below the level of the inguinal ligament. It is usually 4 cm long and lies anterior to the femoral head. The length and diameter depend on characteristics like height, weight, s*x, and ethnicity.

The femoral artery continues as the superficial femoral artery, which later terminates as the popliteal artery. The deep femoral artery then terminates as perforating arteries in the thigh. Other branches formed from the common femoral artery include the superficial epigastric artery, superficial circumflex artery, and external pudendal artery.

The superficial femoral artery helps to deliver oxygenated blood to the lower leg. It is clinically significant because it is a site of peripheral arterial disease complications, leading to intermittent claudication symptoms in the thigh and calf alongside access points for various endovascular procedures.

Mikala Jones practiced surfing in various places around the world

Mikala Jones grew up in Hawaii and split his time between the North Shore of Oahu and Canggu Beach, Bali. He used to showcase his skills in a GoPro and was featured on the covers of magazines.

According to Matuse Wetsuits, Mikala's father was a doctor living in Haleiwa and Bali. Stating that he was a private family man, the statement continued:

"However, because of Mikala's personality, professionalism and smooth hand-jiving style he's a jet-setter who handpicks each year's photo excursions. Everyone knows that Mikala has the skills to pay the bills. But his greatest asset is his steel worker mentality."

They said that Mikala Jones had a passion for surfing and that he had "an uncanny knack for landing the air, making the tube, getting the shot, and being on the cover." At the beginning of his career, he searched for different surfing spots in Bali, which helped him find the places that remained hidden from the world.

