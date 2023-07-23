Who is Griffin Colapinto? All you need to know about the first American surfer to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics

24-year-old Griffin Colapinto has become the only American surfer to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The San Clemente boy received a wonderful fate after he participated in the 2023 Corona Open at J-Bay and grabbed the second position in the world ranking.

On July 29, 1998, Griffin Colapinto was born to Mitch Colapinto, a lifeguard and surfing instructor. Growing up in a surfing environment at Trestles, the budding surfer was hugely inspired by some of the ace surfers.

Moreover, Colapinto came to the limelight at the age of 16 during his participation at the Hawaii Pro. While performing for a place at the competition’s qualifying series heat, he displayed an impressive air-reverse trick. Not only did it make the surfing world aware of his talent but also set the impetus for his successful career in the sport.

Griffin Colapinto at Surf Ranch Pro

The year 2017 proved to be a huge success for the surfer. He won the prestigious Vans Triple Crown of Surfing event, becoming the first Californian surfer to win the title. Moreover, in the same year, he also won the Men’s Qualifying Series. It paved his way for the following year’s World Championship Tour.

So, in 2018, Griffin appeared at the season-opening Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast and stunned everyone on the final day of the event. With a magnificent triple-barrel, he received a perfect 10 and third spot at the championship.

Griffin Colapinto continued to maintain his surfing prowess in 2022. He clinched his first-ever big win at the MEO Pro Portugal and Surf City El Salvador Pro with a world rank of 7.

Moreover, recently when Colapinto made it to the list of qualifying surfers for the Paris Olympics 2024, the WSL congratulated him for her unlocking his new achievement.

"Congratulations @griffin_cola! You have provisionally qualified for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. We can’t wait to watch you compete for the United States next year at Teahupo’o. #QualificationSeason2023"

Griffin Colapinto’s reaction to qualifying for the Olympics

Griffin Colapinto at 2019 Freshwater Pro - WSL

On July 20, young surfer Griffin Colapinto was elated by the news of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He expressed his gratefulness on Instagram sharing snaps of him lying on a flowery field and a video of him talking to a reporter at Corona Bay. During that conversation, he got to know that he has made it to the top 5 of WSL.

Griffin Colpinto added a long note with his Instagram post expressing his happiness. He wrote that he was extremely excited about the championships and thanked everyone who believed in him.

Colapinto also added about the good and bad moments that life throws at us. But he believed that no matter what the situation is, one should always accept it and move forward.

“Sometimes it’s not understandable and that’s when we must trust. Everything happens for a reason. Lowers Baby! 🎯” Colapinto added his message on a hopeful note.