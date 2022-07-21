5 richest USA swimmers of all time

Swimming is one sport that the United States is incredibly good at. There have been many top notch swimmers to compete for Team USA, none more notable than Michael Phelps. Arguably, the greatest Olympian, he was born in Maryland and competed in five different Olympic Games.

However, behind Phelps, there are plenty of excellent swimmers that have had illustrious and lucrative careers. Swimming might not seem like a high-income profession, but these excellent swimmers have earned good rewards for their success.

Swimming has the capability to set athletes up for life. Here are the richest American swimmers of all time, based on their current net worth.

#5 Nathan Adrian

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Jainero, Adrian took home two gold medals and two bronze medals. In total, he has taken home five gold medals, one silver medal, and two bronze medals across three Olympic Games. He also holds a few swimming records in events like the 4x100m medley.

Celebrity Net Worth lists his net worth as $4 million.

4) Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel is the heir apparent to Michael Phelps, though Dressel shut that comparison down. The young swimmer has won numerous Olympic medals and holds the world record in the 50 meter freestyle and the 100 meter butterfly.

Dressel's net worth is $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He recently pulled out of a competition, but has no plans to retire right now.

3) Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky is one of the best swimming talents to suit up for Team USA. She is an Olympic gold medalist and a nine-time world champion. Ledecky also holds a marvelous 11 world records in events such as:

400 meter freestyle

800 meter freestyle

1500 meter freestyle

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ledecky's net worth is $5 million right now. The swimmer is not retired and plans to compete in 2024 and possibly even 2028. By then, her net worth will surely have grown.

2) Mark Spitz

Mark Spitz was a swimmer for Team USA in the 60s and 70s. He won four gold medals at the 1965 Maccabiah Games. Spitz was only 15 years old and it was his first international competition. During the Pan American Games in 1967, he won five gold medals. At the time, that was a record.

The crowning achievement of his career came when he won seven gold medals at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Spitz has amassed a net worth of about $20 million in his career. He's one of the most beloved and decorated Olympians of all time.

1) Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps being atop this list should come as a surprise to no one. He is, after all, the most decorated Olympian of all time. That alone would put him near the top of the list, but he's also had several lucrative endorsement deals.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Phelps is worth an astounding $100 million. Phelps' iconic swimming performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics more than likely helped him land a good portion of that net worth.

