Five reasons why Adam Peaty is expected to make a splash in Tokyo

Adam Peaty (MBE) is a competitive swimmer from Great Britain and currently holds the world record for 50m and 100m breaststroke (long and short course).

Adam Peaty was the 2016 Olympic Champion of the 100m breaststroke as he broke his own world record in that event. He was also part of the 4x100m Medley relay in which Team GB grabbed a silver medal.

He is widely touted to be the best breaststroker on the planet. He was unable to compete in his other strong event, the 50m breaststroke, as that event is not a part of the Olympic roster.

Having broken world records on thirteen different occasions, Adam Peaty has won eight world championships, sixteen European championships and has thrice been the Commonwealth champion.

Adam Peaty could make a lot of noise in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, but what have been some of the reasons that this young Briton could shine?

2017 World Aquatics Championship

It was here that Adam Peaty showed the world that his 100m breaststroke gold at the Olympics was no fluke. He retained his title for the event and set a championship record in the process.

He also went on to become the first person to ever break the 26 second mark in the 50m breaststroke when he set a blisteringly fast time of 25.95.

The 4x100m medley relay team won the silver medal and set a new British record but were held by the US swimming team.

Adam Peaty’s successful European Championships

He also found success at the European Short Course Swimming Championship in 2017 where he won a bronze medal in the 50m breaststroke and gold in the 100m.

It was at the European Championships of 2019 that Adam Peaty really made a splash as he won 4 gold medals, bettering his unassailable 100m breaststroke time by clocking 57.10. He also won the 50m breaststroke and helped his country win gold in both the 4x100m medley and mixed medley relays.

2018 Commonwealth Games

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Adam Peaty set a time of 58.84 in the 100m breaststroke and was successful in retaining his title. He also finished behind van der Burgh and helped his team win the silver medal in the 4x100m medley relay.

He has on many an occasion said that he enjoys training as much as he does competing. Before the start of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Londonborough University, for which he competes, had followed his life for a day and compiled a short video.

2019 World Aquatics Championship

By now, Adam Peaty had comprehensively demonstrated to the world that he is a force to be reckoned with and there is no match for him at the stroke of choice.

At the World Aquatics Championship in Gwangju, he broke his own 100m breaststroke record by setting a superhuman time of 56.88, becoming the only person to shatter the 57 second barrier.

He also showed his superiority in the 50m event by winning his second gold of the championship.

By helping his team to a bronze medal in the 4x100 mixed medley relay, he had set himself up well for his most successful performance of the championship yet.

His most euphoric moment of the tournament, though, came from a sensational win over the United States team in the 4x100m medley relay where he swam the breaststroke leg of the race.

2020 International Swimming League

The standout moment from Adam Peaty’s participation in the ISL was not just his captaincy of the London Roar’s team. He also broke the world record in both the 100m short and long courses going into the 55 second mark, as he covered the 100m distance in 55.41 seconds.

After his success in this tournament, Adam Peaty was pre-selected to represent Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics.

In the run-up to the Olympics, it is fair to assume that Adam Peaty will likely dominate the breaststroke. His timing has consistently improved.

Also read: British swimmer Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold at European Aquatics Championships