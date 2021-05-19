British swimmer Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold at European Aquatics Championships

Rio Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty put up a dominant display to take the men’s 100m breaststroke gold medal at the 2021 LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest on Tuesday.

This is Adam Peaty's fourth straight European gold in the discipline and should stand him in good stead ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. However, the 26-year-old Briton could only manage 57.66s, which was far from his world record time of 56.88s.

Dutchman Arno Kammings (58.10s) came second while Peaty’s teammate James Wilby (58.58s) rounded off the podium at the European Aquatics Championships.

13th European LC Championship Gold tonight! In a great position knowing that there’s so much more to come at the Olympics. Huge times for this part of the year 🚀 (should probably shave my moustache as no one seems to be a fan 🤣) pic.twitter.com/ZkXnZ2ofuS — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) May 18, 2021

With a heavy workload ahead of the Games, Peaty found it difficult to clock under 58 seconds. Nevertheless, the British swimming great was happy that all the hard work had paid off.

“I’m very happy with this gold. All the hard work paid off. It is really difficult to go under 58 when you are under a heavy workload ahead of this summer,” said Adam Peaty after the event.

Simona Quadarella stamps authority in women's 800m at the European Aquatics Championships

Italy's 1500m freestyle world champion Simona Quadarella stamped her authority in women’s 800m freestyle at the European Aquatics Championships. Quadarella romped home in 8:20.23s ahead of Russians Anastasia Kirpichnikova (8:21.86s) and Anna Egorova (8:26.56s).

“I’m really satisfied. I did not prepare for this in particular but it unfolded more than fine. The time is good, I did hope to have a little bit better but it is a good sign for the summer,” Quadarella said.

Another one! 🥇🥇🥇🥇



4️⃣ straight European golds in the 100m Breaststroke for @adam_peaty, who takes victory in 57.66 seconds 🤩



🇬🇧 Two Brits on the podium as @jameswilby earns a brilliant bronze in 58.58 👏 pic.twitter.com/9o51RVf4wx — Team GB (@TeamGB) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, there was a tie in the women’s 50m freestyle final at the European Aquatics Championships on Tuesday. 2012 London Olympics gold medalist Dutchwoman Ranomi Kromowidjojo took the top honors in 23.97s.

Denmark’s Pernille Blume tied with Poland’s Katarzyna Wasick for silver with 24.17s while Russian Maria Kameneva finished in third place with 24.29s.

“I felt strong in the water today. Just below 24 seconds is not that far from my personal best. I’m happy for the medal at the Europeans but it is good to get back mentally to competition mood," Kromowidjojo said.