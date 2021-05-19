World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe wants to represent France at Tokyo Olympics

World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has expressed his desire to represent France at the Tokyo Olympics, which starts on July 23. The 22-year-old footballer is part of the French squad that will play in the rescheduled Euro 2020 next month.

Unlike others, France doesn’t possess a great Olympic record in men's football, having won the competition just once in 1984, defeating Brazil in the summit clash. Francois Brisson and Daniel Xuereb were the scorers. Earlier in 1900, France took silver behind Great Britain at home.

Coming through the ranks at Monaco, Kylian Mbappe has gradually grown to become one of the most sought-after footballers in the world. Having won the World Cup in 2018, Kylian Mbappe has revealed that being a part of the Tokyo Olympics is now his 'dream'.

KB x KM 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/72smmr87f2 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) May 18, 2021

“For us, having recognition from the whole country is very important. Everyone knows that my dream has always been to take part at the Olympic Games and I hope I will be able to realise one of my lifelong dreams,” Kylian Mbappe told TF1.

Although PSG managed to pocket just one trophy in the 2020-21 season, Mbappe has been in top form. In the 45 matches that he has played across all tournaments, Kylian Mbappe has scored 40 goals and has had 10 assists as well.

According to the Olympics rulebook, the men’s football teams at the world's grandest stage are restricted to U-23 players. But, with the Tokyo Olympics postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FIFA decided to keep the competition open for players born on or after January 1, 1997.

France in Group A alongside Mexico, South Africa, Japan

At the Tokyo Olympics, France have been clubbed in Group A alongside hosts Japan, Mexico and South Africa. 16 teams have been divided into four groups, with the top two making it to the knockout stages. France are expected to qualify for the knockouts.

France men’s football team will return to the Olympics after more than two decades. The last time France competed at the Olympics was at the 1996 Atlanta Games, where they finished fifth.

France qualified for the Tokyo Olympics as the best runners-up on completion of the group phase at the 2019 UEFA U-21 Championship in Italy.