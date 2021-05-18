Can Indian boxers create history at the Tokyo Olympics?

Whether the Tokyo Olympics goes ahead as planned or not depends entirely on the decisions taken by Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach. The Games, which were originally scheduled to take place in July 2020, were forced to be postponed by a year to July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to rage on.

While every nation will be giving their best at the Tokyo Olympics in an effort to take on the top athletes in the world as well as the risks posed by the raging pandemic, for India's boxing nine-strong contingent, the event holds more promise than ever before.

Keeping in mind the possibility of a historic upset or two, we look at five key stories revolving around India's boxing prospects at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics hold multiple-medal prospects for Indian boxing contingent

While the Indian boxers missed out on a podium finish at Rio 2016, at Tokyo, they will have a chance to set things right.

First, let's take a look at all nine boxers to have made the cut and their respective categories:

Amit Kumar Panghal [Men's Boxing - Flyweight]

Manish Kaushik [Men's Boxing - Lightweight]

Vikas Krishan Yadav [Men's Boxing - Welterweight]

Ashish Kumar [Men's Boxing - Middleweight]

Satish Kumar [Men's Boxing - Super Heavyweight]

Hmangte Chungneijang Mary Kom [Women's Boxing - Flyweight]

Simranjit Kaur [Women's Boxing - Lightweight]

Lovlina Borgohain [Women's Boxing - Welterweight]

Pooja Rani [Women's Boxing - Middleweight]

With a silver or even gold medal not completely out of the question where Amit Panghal is concerned, the Tokyo Olympics will provide the diminutive flyweight his best opportunity to live up to his 'Giant Slayer' moniker. Many have pegged him to eclipse Beijing 2008 bronze medallist Vijender Singh's achievements and become the new face of Indian boxing. The event will also offer 'Magificent Mary' or MC Mary Kom one final shot at glory before she hangs up her gloves.

