Tokyo Olympics-bound boxers Mary Kom, Amit Panghal headline Indian squad for Asian Championships

Star pugilists Mary Kom and Amit Panghal will lead a 20-member Indian boxing squad which has been cleared to compete in the Asian Championships, ending weeks of uncertainty. The tournament, which starts on May 24 in Dubai, will serve as an ideal preparatory competition for boxers in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

India's participation was in jeopardy due to international travel restrictions but the UAE authorities gave their approval on Tuesday. The virus resurgence had thrown the contingent into disarray after the tournament shifted its base from Delhi to Dubai on April 27.

"This is a much-needed competition which is crucial for the final phase of training and preparation for the Olympics,” BFI President Ajay Singh said.

The Asian Championships will help India's Tokyo Olympic medal hopefuls gauge their level against the continent's best ahead of the mega quadrennial event.

“This tournament is very important for our preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. We have been in Patiala for some time now and the boxers need some motivation,” the team’s high-performance director Santiago Nieva was quoted as saying.

Tokyo Olympics-bound Manish Kaushik, Satish Kumar to give the tournament a miss

Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishan are among the ten male boxers who will represent India at the event. Asian Championships silver medalist Ashish Kumar also found himself a spot in the men's side.

However, World Championships bronze medalist Manish Kaushik and super-heavyweight boxer Satish Kumar will miss the event after testing positive for COVID-19. 2013 Asian Championships gold medalist Shiva Thapa has replaced Manish in the squad.

Among the women, six-time world champion Mary Kom, national champion Simranjit Kaur, two-time World Championships medalist Lovlina Borgohain and Asian Championships gold medalist Pooja Rani are the biggest bets for a medal.

They will be accompanied by the likes of Monika, Sakshi, Jasmine, Lalbuatsaihi, Saweety and Anupama.

Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishan, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar, Mary Kom, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain, and Pooja Rani have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in their respective weight categories.

