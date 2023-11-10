"All of a sudden I slingshotted forward and won the gold medal," Ryan Lochte shares an experience while expressing his faith in God

In a recent interview, swimmer Ryan Lochte spoke about his faith in God. Lochte also referred to how athletes are always expected to only speak about their sport and not engage in any discussions, including politics or religion.

He conveyed that even though he refrained from speaking about his faith, he believed in God and visits the church along with his family. Lochte received admiration from his fans for expressing his faith.

He expressed his gratitude towards a fan and shared an experience from the 2008 Beijing Olympics when he experienced the divine presence of God. During the backstroke event, Lochte thought about God and asked for strength. Without even realizing, he sped up to clinch a gold medal.

"Thank you for being vulnerable and sharing this. The fact that you stepped out of your comfort zone and shared this message is most likely God nudging you to share," wrote a fan in the comments section.

"Thank you for those kind words," he wrote. "Something like that has happened back in 2008 Olympics while I was swimming the 200 backstroke on the last quarter of the race I remember looking at the ceiling of the venue and saying if someone’s up there, can you please help meand push me through this and then all of a sudden I slingshotted forward and won the gold medal," he shared the experience.

"Every time I take a shower I always sit down and I pray," Ryan Lochte expresses his faith in God

Ryan Lochte has had an incredible career so far, securing 12 Olympic medals, including six gold, three silver, and three bronze medals. He has also bagged 27 medals in the World Championships (Long Course) and 38 medals from the World Championships (Short Course).

Speaking about his faith in God, Lochte also revelaed his love for water and stated that he loves to take showers. He also stated that while taking a shower, he prays to God and makes sure to remember his family, friends and everyone.

"I take a lot of shower because I love water and every time I take a shower I always sit down and I pray. I pray for my family, I pray for my friends, I pray for everyone in this world and I always say 'God please call on me, talk to me, let me know, let me get that 5%'", he continued.