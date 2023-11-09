Ryan Lochte expressed his faith in God and how he wished to talk to God.

The former swimmer shared a video, where he spoke about his beliefs and the fact that he visits the church with his family recently.

"It's been boiling in my mind and I just...and I've never done this before because we've always been told like you are an athlete, like you are all this, you'll be very wrong for you to talk about politics or about religion or about things like that coz PPL might get offended or anything like that. so I never did. I always stayed away from those kind of questions or anything or talking about that throughout my whole life" Lochte wrote on Instagram.

"Now it's been boiling in my head and c...this is gonna be hard for me. Recently me and the family have been going to church and my whole entire life I've believed in God. I believe in God but I need that extra 5% to really be like, 'Yup, God'. Like if a I'm driving down the street and I say 'I want every green light for the rest of the way home.. please God', and it happens," he added.

"That one, like little 5% that might give like, "You know what, I am sold. I'm one thousand million percent right there," he said.

Lochte also said that he prays while taking a shower and always asks God to talk to him.

"I take a lot of shower because I love water and everytime I take a shower I always sit down and I pray. I pray for my family, I pray for my friends, I pray for everyone in this world and I always say 'God please call on me, talk to me, let me know, let me get that 5%'", he said.

"Can’t wait to see you crush it at the Olympics" - Ryan Lochte after teaching Jennifer Hudson to swim

Ryan Lochte teaches Jennifer Hudson to swim

Ryan Lochte was invited to The Jennifer Hudson Show to teach her how to swim. Lochte was seen teaching Hudson in a hotel pool.

The Olympian said after their session that Hudson was officially a swimmer.

"Jennifer Hudson is officially a swimmer. Watch out, guys, 2028 Olympics, Jennifer, here she comes."

Lochte took to social media to express his gratitude for having him on the show and shared a video of the session which also included the behind-the-scene shots and his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Talk Show.

"Thank you @iamjhud @jenniferhudsonshow for having me," he wrote. "It was such an honor. Can’t wait to see you crush it at the Olympics," Lochte added.

Ryan Lochte took pictures at the end of the session with Hudson donning a medal.