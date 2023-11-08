The 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte was invited to The Jennifer Hudson Show to teach the American actress and singer, Jennifer Hudson how to swim. During the show, Hudson, the host of The Jennifer Hudson Show, was seen learning to swim from Lochte in a hotel pool. The two were seen having fun while having a swimming session. The show began with Hudson revealing her black swimming outfit under her pink robe. Lochte also showed off his American flag-printed swimming shorts as he pulled down his pants.

The session started with Ryan Lochte placing goggles on Hudson and instructing her on breathing techniques and kicking drills. He then demonstrated how to swim for a few meters and asked her to mimic him. Hudson swam across the width of the pool for a few meters. Upon touching the other side of the pool, she couldn't control her joy and screamed,

"I’m going to the Olympics.”

After several attempts and improvements in her breathing technique, Hudson swam the entire length of the pool, estimated to be about 40 yards by Lochte. Only after reaching the other end did Hudson realize she was in the deep end of the pool. She prepared herself to swim another lap while Lochte kept showering his words of encouragement.

Overflown with joy as she completed her second lap, Lochte shouted with delight,

"Jennifer Hudson is officially a swimmer. Watch out, guys, 2028 Olympics, Jennifer, here she comes."

Ryan Lochte and Hudson clicked pictures after the session, with Hudson donning a medal.

Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla wore Barbie and Ken outfits as Halloween costumes

Ryan Lochte along with his family after competing in a semifinal heat for the Men's 200m individual medley during the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ryan Lochte married Kayla on September 9, 2018, in Palm Springs, California following a civil ceremony in January of the same year when their oldest son Caiden was only 7 months old.

The couple first interacted on Instagram in 2016 and met only when Lochte traveled to L.A. for his training. Kayla lived in L.A., while Lochte resided in Charlotte, North Carolina. They first met in the club where they both went to train with their friends.

During the 2023 Halloween, the couple donned Barbie and Ken outfits. Kayla posted a picture with a sweet message, which Lochte later reposted.

"It is the best day ever! So was yesterday, and so is tomorrow, and every day from now until forever," she wrote. "Love, Barbie & Ken," she added.