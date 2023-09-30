 “Gold medal acting” - Ryan Lochte’s wife shares fun video with husband and their infant

Legendary swimmer Ryan Lochte's wife Kayla Rae Reid recently shared a fun video involving her husband and their newborn Georgia June on her social media. The video showed another instance of the family’s goofiness, which they frequently like to share with their fans.

12-time Olympic medallist Ryan Lochte dated the love of his life, Kayla Rae Reid for two years and eventually got married to her in 2018. Infact, the couple gave birth to their first child, a baby boy in 2017, before getting married.

Today, they are a family of four as they had their second baby daughter in 2019. The family keeps sharing their fun moments including the kids, on their social media.

In the recent post, the 39-year-old retired swimmer was spotted weight training dedicatedly with his barbell. Suddenly, Kayla jumps into the frame with their newborn. She shows Ryan their baby and lip-syncs with the audio, ‘Isn’t it great?”

On the other hand, Lochte acts absolutely mesmerized looking at his younger one and exclaims with the audio, “Oh my god!” Perhaps the couple indicated that their babies are more precious than any gold medal in the world.

Sharing the video, Kayla wrote in the disclaimer:

“GOLD MEDAL ACTING,” adding five gold stars.

She also captioned the video:

“🥇👶🏼 @ryanlochte is stepping up his game”

Ryan Lochte reveals when he realized Kayla Rae Reid was ‘the one'

Ryan Lochte began dating model Kayla Rae Reid in 2016 when he slid into her Instagram DMs. Besides the happy times the couple is seen celebrating, they have also faced their downs together.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ryan Lochte was roped into the scandal, famously known as ‘Lochtegate’.

The swimmer along with three other colleagues had allegedly falsely filed a complaint about being robbed at gunpoint at a gas station. However, it was later found that the swimmer and his mates had misbehaved with the authorities.

As a consequence, the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Swimming suspended Lochte for 10 months. This was perhaps the lowest point in his career as he was surrounded by the media and lost several sponsorship deals. However, his then-girlfriend Kayla, stuck by him as a support throughout his struggle period.

So, in an interview with ET in 2016, when Lochte was asked what was so special in her fiance, Kayla, he explained:

"Through everything that’s happened, we’ve established ups and downs [that] most people establish in a relationship in 20 years. We did it in a matter of almost a year," Lochte said.

"She stuck right there by me and just was my rock. That’s when I knew. I was like, 'I’m not letting this one go.'"