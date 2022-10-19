Allison Schmitt is a 10-time Olympic medallist. Overall, she has won 25 medals across several international competitions. The Pittsburgh-born swimmer has been a close friend of Michael Phelps since her high school days.

They used to train together and Schmitt once even lived with Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson.

In the video below from six years ago, Schmitt and Nicole are interviewed by the host of the USA Swimming crew. This was during the US Olympic Team Trials for before the 2016 Olympics.

During the interview, Schmitt recalled one of her experiences in the Phelps household. One day, Phelps and Nicole were eating their breakfast before everyone left for practice, and Allison took charge of changing Boomer's (Michael and Nicole's son) clothes.

"I'll take Boomer and go change him."

During the time Allison was changing Boomer's diaper and patting him, suddenly he spits up on her. As it was getting too late for practice, they had to leave with some paper towels because they didn't have time to change clothes. Nicole saw this experience with Boomer as introducing Allison to motherhood.

Allison Schmitt jokingly says Nicole is also a swimmer even though she doesn't train with her and Michael. She also credited the former Miss California because she knows everything about their practice.

Nicole credited Allison Schmitt for learning about the position at which Boomer likes to cuddle the person holding him. Allison further added that Boomer loves to stand up, so Allison would move a bit while sitting and trick him into thinking she was standing up.

Nicole Johnson speaks about Allison Schmitt and Michael Phelps

Nicole Johnson said both Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt would wake up on different timings in the morning. So, both of them would be rushing through the door because coach Bob Bowman wants Phelps and Allison to be punctual for practice.

The former Miss California further added that she is a morning person whereas Phelps, Allison, and Boomer are not. She also lays Boomer over Michael and Allison whenever she sees either of them lying on the couch.

Nicole Johnson

The host asked Nicole how she felt about seeing both Allison and Phelps getting selected for Team USA. Nicole said she was going to cry and was at a loss for words for both of them.

She revealed that their household can be crazy at times and that she even calls Allison and Phelps her kids.

Nicole also said that they had a blast (fun or exciting things) together in their house. The wife of Michael Phelps feels it's absolutely incredible knowing that both of them accomplished their goals of getting selected for Team USA.

The host asked Nicole about the hilarious incident which took place at the time (2016) when Phelps and Nicole lost Allison in the grocery store while doing Snapchats. Nicole jokingly said that they were going to us the loudspeaker at the store to find Allison.

It's been six years since Michael Phelps retired from competitive swimming, but his friendship with Allison Schmitt is stronger than ever. Allison is like a family member in the Phelps household.

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Allison termed Michael as her huge support system. This is a good reflection of the the bond of their friendship.

