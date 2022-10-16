"I love her to death" - When Michael Phelps spoke about his relationship with swimmer Allison Schmitt [THROWBACK]

Michael Phelps is often referred to as the GOAT of swimming. He has won numerous gold medals throughout his career at various Olympics and Championships. The swimming legend also provided Allison Schmitt guidance throughout the course of her career.

Both Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt have been swimming together since her high school days. And during a 2015 interview with Carolyn Manno for USA Swimming's Race for Gold video, the champion swimmer spoke about his relationship with Schmitt.

During the interview, Michael Phelps spoke about how Allison, during her high school days, would tell a joke to Phelps and his team on a regular basis. Allison is always smiling and is her true self, as mentioned by Phelps.

The legendary men's swimmer feels Allison's smile will lighten the mood around the camp when they are training and traveling. Around the 3:59 segment of the video, Michael Phelps mentioned that Allison is like a little sister to him. Phelps said:

"It's just Allison is like my little sister and you know I love her to death and we both know we are in this together."

Further on in the interview, Michael Phelps said his relationship with Allison over the years has been amazing and he has always been honest with her. Phelps also credited Schmitt for her support every day. The ace swimmer also returned the same support.

Allison then interjected that he had seen a lot of her tears. Phelps, however, replied that he had seen her smile more often than cry. He has seen her both at her absolute best and worst. He was always ready to give Allison a second opinion if she needed it.

Allison, in turn, welcomed feedback from Phelps and has looked up to Phelps since her high school days. Allison takes whatever advice Phelps gives her, whether or not it's related to the pool. She takes that advice to heart and it means a lot to her. These pieces of advice have helped her.

Growth of Allison Schmitt and Michael Phelps' relationship

She grew up watching him and went on to swim alongside the legendary Olympic champion for more than 10 years. Schmitt took pride in this and mentioned that their friendship has grown to greater heights since.

Carolyn further asked Allison about when she realized that her friendship with Phelps was something special and it was more than seeing Phelps as an idol.

Her reply was - ever since she started training with Phelps, she realized that her friendship with him was special. Flying Fish took Allison under his wing and guided her as they started training together.

She recalled the year 2008, when she became aware that the Olympic trials were approaching, but she had no idea what to expect, but Phelps was there to help her.

Phelps concluded that next year (2016 Olympics) will be tough, and both of them are feeling the same way and are supporting each other through everything. This makes everything a lot easier with the bond of their friendship.

Michael Phelps and the four-time Olympic gold medalist (Allison Schmitt) share a special bond which continues even after Phelps retired from swimming post the 2016 Olympics.

