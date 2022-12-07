Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky have been two of the best swimmers in recent years. Phelps competed in five editions of the Olympic games and clinched a world record 28 medals. Katie has competed in three Olympic games editions and won ten medals, including seven gold medals and three silver medals.

Ledecky is also often termed the best female swimmer ever. But are Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky friends? Yes, they are friends. Katie confirmed this during her interview with Access Hollywood post the Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking to Scott Evans of Access Hollywood, Katie was questioned whether she received any phone calls or texts from Michael Phelps after her performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Ledecky replied,

"He was here in uh Tokyo and texted me after my race today. I mean he's such a great friend and supporter and has been supporting our team here and uh yeah he's the GOAT".

The Washington-born swimmer said Phelps was in Tokyo and texted her after her race. She claimed that Phelps was a great friend and supporter.

The GOAT Olympian has also spoken about Katie Ledecky in the past. During a Panasonic Instagram live interview in 2021, the Baltimore-born swimmer said,

"Katie and I have known each other for a long time. She is hands down the best female swimmer that we've ever seen. I always say one thing for her is just be her. As long as she's being herself and preparing for what she has to do, everything else will happen how it's supposed to."

The GOAT Olympian claimed that he and Katie have known each other for a long time. He termed Ledecky the best female swimmer ever. Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Michael spoke to the Hindustan Times, and during that interview, he said he was very excited to watch Katie swim.

Phelps also insisted that Ledecky's strokes are excellent and powerful. The friendship between Katie Ledecky and Michael Phelps is evident whenever they speak about each other.

Katie Ledecky still has several years of swimming left in her, which could eventually lead to her breaking the medal tally set by Michael Phelps at the Olympics.

In how many Olympics have Katie Ledecky and Michael Phelps represented Team USA together?

During the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, Katie Ledecky and Michael Phelps were present in Team USA at the same time. The 2012 Olympics was Katie's debut Olympics.

At the 2012 Olympics, the Washington-born swimmer competed only in the 800-meter freestyle event and won a gold medal. Her USA teammate Phelps clinched four gold and two silver medals at the London Olympics.

He claimed gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly, 200-meter medley, 4x200-meter freestyle, and 4x100-meter medley events and silver medals in the 200-meter butterfly and 4x100-meter freestyle events.

Fast forward to the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ledecky was victorious in the 200-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle, 800-meter freestyle, and 4x200-meter freestyle events. Besides her four gold medals in Tokyo, Katie clinched a silver medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle event.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Michael Phelps won five gold medals and a lone silver medal. His gold medals were won in the 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter medley, 4x100-meter freestyle, 4x200-meter freestyle, and 4x100-medley events. The Baltimore Bullet claimed a silver medal in the 100-meter butterfly event.

This was the last Olympics of Michael Phelps' medal-laden career. After the GOAT Olympian's retirement in 2016, Ledecky competed in one more Olympics during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

