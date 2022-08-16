Are Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte friends? Relationship between the two explored

For many years, Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte were at the top of swimming for the United States. They were the cream of the crop and were usually the top two finishers in any race they were both in. Phelps is arguably the greatest swimmer and Olympian of all time, but Lochte is no slouch.

Phelps has since retired but Lochte has not expressed a desire to step away, despite missing the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The two had a rivalry inside the pool, one that drove Team USA Swimming for many years.

Outside the pool, did that rivalry continue?

According to Time magazine, the rivalry ended the moment they stepped out of the water. In fact, outside the pool, the two swimmers were quite good friends.

Rasia Bruner for Time magazine wrote:

"After four joint Olympics — not to mention a string of world championships — the athletes have built up a strong bromance. After Rio, Phelps will be returning home to marry his fiancée and enjoy some well-earned time with his new baby, Boomer."

"Lochte, meanwhile, has said he’d like to take a break from swimming, and also sees himself with a family by 2020. But Lochte’s also suggested that he wants to give their friendly rivalry another go in Tokyo."

Ultimately, Phelps did retire and the two's in-pool rivalry came to a close, but the friendship they developed during their time has not.

The two were roommates at the Olympic Village for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, showing that they were more than just teammates.

Around the Games - Olympics: Day 7

The Olympian was hit with a robbery scandal at the 2016 games in Rio, in which the swimmer along with three of his friends drunkenly vandalized a gas station and later said they were robbed at gunpoint.

Lochte later struggled with training and other things, eventually reaching out to his former rival and friend for help. Phelps obliged, taking on the role of a mentor and offering him tips on training. Lochte said, according to Insider:

"I know when he took a break from swimming, when he came back he was in the same boat. He was doing horrible, way off his best times. So I talked to him and he's like, 'You've just done so much work that your body is beat up. So when you taper, you're going to light it up.'"

The two continue to be in touch and talk weekly.

Ryan Lochte's Olympic career

The swimmer began his Olympic career in 2004 in Athens, where he took home a gold and silver medal.

He followed that up with two golds and two bronze medals in 2008 in Beijing. It was also the same edition where his friend Phelps took home a record eight gold medals.

In 2012 in London, the American earned a podium finish in five events, winning two golds, two silvers and one bronze.

In 2016, the last time he was at the Olympics, he won a solitary medal - a gold medal alongside Phelps in the 4x200 meters relay.

The robbery controversy did not help as he was later suspended by Team USA for 14 months and was put into rehab for alcoholism.

