Australian swimmer Madi Wilson got COVID 4 times and set 5 world records in 2022

Madi Wilson has had a remarkable year, overcoming obstacles including four COVID-19s but still managing to break five world records over the course of the year.

The fact that not all five world records were broken at the same meet makes the accomplishment of facing COVID-19 makes it even more amazing. Three were established at the SCM Worlds in December, one at the LCM Worlds in June, and the last at the Commonwealth Games in July.

A few days ago, the Australian Madi Wilson posted a 2022 year recap on Instagram.

Madi Wilson's year 2022

Madi Wilson participated in the Australian mixed 4x100 freestyle relay team that broke the world record at the LCM Worlds despite this obstacle. Additionally, she took part in the individual 200 LCM freestyle competition. Her finals time of 1:56.85 placed her fifth. Following all her preliminary and semifinal swims, she came in second. She swam the event in June 2021, recording 1:55.68 as her best performance.

Wilson participated in five Australian relays that broke world records this year. Wilson competed in the Women's SCM 4x100 freestyle relay, Women's LCM 4x200 freestyle relay, Women's SCM 4x200 freestyle relay, Women's LCM 4x100 mixed freestyle relay, and Women's SCM 4x50 mixed medley relay.

Additionally, Mollie O'Callaghan, another Australian, participated in each of those five relays. Wilson and O'Callaghan presently share the most female swimming world records. Six World Records totals are now held by American Caeleb Dressel.

Additionally, she achieved personal best timings in the 50, 100, and 200 SCM freestyle competitions this year. At the World Cup in Indianapolis at the beginning of November, she placed third in the 50 and 200 SCM freestyle events. At the Australian Nationals at the end of August, she placed second in the 100 SCM free. Even with the ongoing obstacles of COVID-19, Wilson has already achieved these World Records and personal bests in five of the twelve months of the year.

Wilson also struggled with COVID-19 in October 2021; his diagnosis was made just before the World Cup in Berlin. She spent four days in the hospital before swimming an SCM personal best in the 50 free.

Who is Madi Wilson

Australian competitive swimmer Madison Maree Wilson (OAM) was born on May 31, 1994. She has competed in backstroke and freestyle events at the Olympic Games and the FINA World Championships. Wilson has competed on three Australian relay teams that set world records, most recently at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Madi Wilson was raised in Yeppoon on the Capricorn Coast, where she attended Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School and competed in swimming with the local club Yeppoon Sharks, where she was chosen for her first Queensland squad despite being born in the town of Roma in South West Queensland.

At the 2014 FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m) in Doha, Qatar, Wilson earned two medals as a member of the Australian relay team. Wilson took home three medals at the 2015 World Aquatics Championships in Kazan, Russia.

Madi Wilson competed for Australia in the 100-meter backstroke at the 2016 Summer Olympics, coming in eighth place overall. She did, however, win a gold and silver medal as a heat swimmer for the 4x100-meter freestyle and medley relay teams when the teams finished first and second in their respective finals.

Wilson received a Medal of the Order of Australia in the 2017 Australia Day Honors as a reward for her accomplishments in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Together with Mollie O'Callaghan, Bronte Campbell, and Meg Harris, Madi Wilson competed in the heats of the 2020 Summer Olympics in July 2021, earning the team's fastest qualifying time of 03:31:73. Wilson and O'Callaghan are still Olympic gold medalists despite competing in the heats.

