Who is Blake Pieroni? Biography, Records and Olympic performances

Blake Pieroni is an American Freestyle swimmer. He was born on 15th November 1995. He hails from Chesterton, Indiana, in the United States. Blake represents the USA in 100m and 200m Freestyles.

Blake was born into a swimmers family. Both his parents are former swimmers. His father swam for Purdue University and his mother was a member of the US Masters Swimming. He has a sister, April Pieroni, who is also a swimmer.

Influenced by his family, Blake took up swimming from a very young age. He began to pursue his swimming career after he joined Chesterton High School in his hometown. Blake became popular in high school after he led his team to two consecutive state titles in 2013 and 2014. Blake also holds National Public School records in 4x400m Freestyle and 4x200m Medley.

In 2014, Blake made his NCAA debut while representing Indiana University at the NCAA Division 1 Swimming Championships. He finished 4th in 200m Freestyle, 5th in 4x800m Freestyle, and 14th in 4x400m Freestyle events at the NCAA Championships. The next year, he won his first senior medal (bronze) in 200m Freestyle at the US National Swimming Championships.

In 2017, Blake bagged a silver medal in the 200m Freestyle for the first time at the NCAA Championships and also won the silver medal in the 100m Freestyle at the US National Swimming Championships.

In 2018, Blake Pieroni won his first senior national title in 100m Freestyle and two silver medals in 200m Freestyle and 4x800m Freestyle at the 2018 US National Swimming Championships. In the 4x800m freestyle, Blake shattered national and NCAA records by swimming 1:29.63s.

Blake Pieroni holds the national record with his US relay team for the 4x400m freestyle.

In 2017, Blake bagged two gold medals in the 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m Mixed Freestyle and a bronze in the 4x200m Freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships.

In 2018 World Swimming Championships, Blake clinched three titles in 200m Freestyle, 4x100m Freestyle, and 4x100m Medley. The following year, at the World Aquatics Championships, he defended his 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m Mixed Freestyle titles.

Blake Pieroni's Olympics

Blake made his Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he sealed the competition with a gold medal in 4x100m Freestyle.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be Blake's second consecutive Olympics appearance. He was placed third in the 100m freestyle at the US Olympic Swimming Trials with a time of 48.16. This third-place finish helped him book his berth for the US Olympic Swimming team in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Blake Pieroni's Biography

Date of Birth: 15 November, 1995 (age 25)

Birth Place: Crown Point, Indiana, U.S.

Sport/Event(s): Swimming (Freestyle)

Earnings - N/A

Blake Pieroni's achievements

400 Freestyle Relay 2016 Rio Olympics (GOLD)

400 Freestyle Relay 2017 World Championships (BRONZE)

800 Freestyle Relay 2017 World Championships (GOLD)

400 Freestyle Relay 2019 World Championships (BRONZE)

800 Freestyle Relay 2019 World Championships (GOLD)

200 Freestyle 2018 Short Course World Championships (GOLD)

400 Freestyle Relay 2018 Short Course World Championships (GOLD)

400 Freestyle Relay 2018 Short Course World Championships (GOLD)

800 Freestyle Relay 2018 Pan Pacific Championships (GOLD)

