Chase Kalisz breaks U.S. Open meet record, swims 400 IM in 4:10.09

Chase Kalisz broke the US Open meet record for the 400 IM meet on the last day of the championship. He touched the wall in 4:10.09 and broke the previous record set by Sebastien Rosseau in 2013, who completed the race in 4:11.11.

The victory comes just a day after he broke the 200 IM on Thursday. Chase won the gold medal in the 400 IM final at the 2022 US Open, followed by Baylor Nelson, who finished in 4:18.38, and Landon Driggers, who won bronze.

Although it was a bit off Kalisz's personal best, which is 4:05.90, the record was the fastest in US Open history. Kalisz had the lead in the championship match from the start and finished the match 8.29 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Several records were set in the finale of the US Open Championship. While Kalisz dominated the pool in the men's category, Regan Smith grabbed attention with her amazing performance in the women's swimming event.

2022 U.S. Open Final Day Results

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

Regan Smith – 2:08.50 Summer McIntosh – 2:09.76 Josephine Fuller – 2:12.46 Emma Atkinson – 2:12.64 Leah Shackley – 2:12.77 Torie Buerger – 2:14.22 Rye Ulett – 2:14.64 Caroline Bentz – 2:14.79

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

Daniel Diehl – 1:57.62 Nico Garcia – 2:01.28 Amadeusz Knop – 2:01.35 Baylor Nelson – 2:01.77 Andrew Simmons – 2:01.83 JT Ewing – 2:02.01 Caleb Maldari – 2:02.02 Jack Aikins – 2:02.28

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

Gabi Albiero – 55.11 Beata Nelson – 55.45 Camille Spink – 55.46 Lillie Nordmann – 55.75 Tristen Ulett – 55.96 Katarina Milutinovich – 56.05 Erika Pelaez – 56.09 Addison Sauickie – 56.15

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

Andrej Barna – 48.61 Josh Liendo – 49.12 Victor Alcara – 49.22 Chris Guiliano – 49.23 Alberto Mestre – 49.45 Ali Khalafall – 49.46 Kaii Winkler – 49.56 Matt King – 49.66

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

Gillian Davey – 2:30.02 Mona McSharyy – 2:30.37 Brynn Curtis – 2:30.80 Ashleigh Oberekar – 2:31.84 Grace Rainey – 2:32.25 Molly Mayne – 2:32.52 Miranda Tucker – 2:32.68 Alexis Yager – 2:32.94

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

Chase Kalisz – 2:12.44 Angus Menzies – 2:13.81 Aleksas Savickas – 2:13.85 AJ Pouch – 2:14.78 Lyubomir Epitropov – 2:15.17 Brandon Fischer – 2:15.69 Ben Delmar – 2:15.88 Coleman Modglin – 2:17.30

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

Regan Smith – 2:10.52 Lindsay Looney – 2:11.47 Charlotte Hook – 2:11.59 Tess Howley – 2:12.24 Dori Hathazi – 2:14.52 Maria Jose Mata Cocco – 2:15.33 Katie White – 2:15.81 Jenna Bridges – 2:16.33

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

Nicolas Albiero – 1:57.06 Zach Harting – 1:57.20 Leonardo de Deus – 1:59.12 Hector Cruz – 2:00.45 Connor LaMastra – 2:01.56 Gustavo Saldo – 2:01.70 Matheus Ferreira de Moraes – 2:02.81 Mussin Adilbek – 2:02.94

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

Katie Ledecky – 15:44.13 Beatriz Dizotti – 16:18.40 Michaela Mattes – 16:34.75

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

Alfonso Mestre– 15:16.51 Pedro Farias– 15:20.12 Eric Brown – 15:26.67

Poll : 0 votes