"China is laughing hysterically at United States": Riley Gaines on transgender army officer calling trans inclusion a "national security imperative"

Riley Gaines, an activist for women's rights, recently expressed her thoughts on the comments made by Lieutenant Colonel Bree Fram regarding the inclusion of transgender individuals in the national security system.

In October, Lieutenant Colonel Fam made a presentation at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, where she underlined the significance of multiple perspectives in the process of improving the efficiency of different security services.

“Inclusion is a national security imperative. We fight today, and we are going to fight in the future using brain power. And if that brain is going to revolutionize the way we fight, and the space we fight in cyber just happens to be in a trans body, you should want them all serving alongside me. And for your organization, it is the same way.The perceptions that we get from our diverse set of individuals have been talked about a lot on stage regarding the science of high-performing teams.”

House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

We need those perspectives. It's inclusion that actually drives that, because you can bring people in, and if they don't feel safe speaking up, if they don't feel safe bringing their full selves to work, you are not going to get the value of the diversity. So for us, it is absolutely critical to drive our future success as an organization and potentially on the battlefield. I think it is the same for all of you. We can't leave that talent that is going to revolutionize the way we do business behind.”

Reacting to Lt. Colonel Fam's statements, Riley Gaines, known for her forthright opinions, responded on X (formerly Twitter), expressing skepticism about the focus on identity politics in national security.

She implied that countries like China might view the U.S.'s emphasis on inclusivity over traditional security concerns as a point of weakness, suggesting that the U.S. is compromising on its own strengths.

On her X social media account, Gaines commented,

"China is laughing hysterically at the United States. We are our own worst enemy."

“They always follow the $$$$” - Riley Gaines reacts to Governor Dewine receiving Transgender donations report

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines testifies during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill

Riley Gaines has voiced her dissatisfaction with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in response to his decision to veto House Bill 68. Recent reports on Governor Dewine have added to Gaines' dissatisfaction.

The reports suggests that Governor Dewine has accepted donations from various organizations that advocate for transgender medical care. Riley Gaines believes that this has, to a large extent, influenced his decision.

This funding has been through the course of several years of cumulative contributions from organizations such as the Ohio Children's Hospital Association, Cincinnati Children's, Nationwide Children's Hospital, and ProMedica Children's Hospital.

On her X social media account, Gaines shared her thoughts, stating,

"Oh, so you mean Gov DeWine was compromised by dollar signs? Shocker... They always follow the $$$$."