"Why the hesitation" - Riley Gaines on Ohio Governor's delay in signing SAFE act that protects women's sports and child mutilation

Riley Gaines, former competitive swimmer and a notable figure in the sports community, recently voiced her concerns on social media regarding Governor Mike DeWine's hesitation to sign the controversial SAFE Act.

The Act, an acronym for "Save Adolescents from Experimentation," has sparked widespread debate across Ohio.

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines speaks at a news conference about transgender inclusion in sports at the North Carolina Legislative Building

With the bill on his desk since December 15, Governor DeWine has expressed his intent to spend the next few days consulting experts and families. This decision comes amidst growing pressure as the SAFE Act, backed predominantly by Republican legislators, proposes significant changes in the lives of LGBTQ youth in Ohio.

Specifically, it aims to restrict gender-affirming care for transgender children and bar transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports.

On her social media account, Gaines expressed her growing discontent and anxiety as the 10-day deadline for the governor's signature or veto drew near.

"Why the hesitation, @GovMikeDeWine?"

She wrote, highlighting the potential impact of the act on women's sports and the well-being of transgender youth.

The SAFE Act's sports restrictions have been a particular point of contention for Governor DeWine, who previously stated his belief that such decisions should be left to individual sports organizations. This hesitation reflects the complexity and sensitivity of the issue, balancing the rights of transgender individuals with fairness in women's sports.

As the debate intensifies, the Ohio community eagerly awaits Governor DeWine's decision. With only two days left before the bill automatically becomes law, Gaines' public callout represents a growing sentiment among those awaiting a definitive stance from the Governor's office.

The final decision, whether a signature or a veto, will undoubtedly have lasting implications for the LGBTQ community and the landscape of sports in Ohio. As advocates like Gaines continue to speak out, the state remains divided, with eyes fixed on Governor DeWine's next move.

Riley Gaines Supports Sage Steele's Stance on Lia Thomas

House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

Riley Gaines recently backed Sage Steele's strong stance against transgender athletes like Lia Thomas in women's sports. ESPN tried to muzzle Steele's beliefs, but this support comes.

Sage Steele, an ESPN fixture since 2007, was fired in 2021 for her controversial opinions on political and social topics, particularly transgender players in women's sports. she revealed on Outkick's Gaines for Girls podcast that she was advised to temper her critique of Lia Thomas by ESPN.

Riley Gaines, not one to shy away from expressing her views, called out ESPN for showcasing Lia Thomas in their 'Celebrating Women's History World' special.

In her conversation with Sage Steele, Gaines strongly criticized ESPN's portrayal of Thomas, questioning the network's narrative.

“The special was surrounding Lia Thomas and how brave he is and how much adversity he had to overcome,"

Gaines commented on the podcast. She further expressed her empathy for women employees at ESPN who were expected to report positively on such a divisive issue.