"A badge I will wear with honor" - Riley Gaines on being named 2023 Problematic Woman of the Year

Riley Gaines was recently declared the 'Problematic Woman of the Year' by the 'Problematic Women' podcast.

Gaines has been a fervent advocate of keeping women's sports restricted to biological women since the 2022 NCAA Championships. That event saw an incident where the former University of Kentucky swimmer tied with Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, for fifth place in a 200-yard freestyle event.

The trophy for the position, though, was awarded only to Thomas. Both swimmers recorded a time of 1:43.40.

Since then, Gaines has vehemently campaigned for the exclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. Right from criticizing a transgender volleyball player to encouraging female athletes to withdraw from competing against trans athletes, she has fiercely fought for her stance.

Gaines, though, isn't fazed by this adverse recognition. In fact, she took pride in informing her fans about the title on social media.

"I was named 2023 Problematic Woman of the Year," she informed. "A badge I will wear with honor," Gaines added.

According to Gaines, during the 2022 NCAA Championships, she was reportedly informed that her trophy would arrive through the mail and was asked to pose with a sixth-place trophy.

On December 5, 2023, Gaines testified at the hearing conducted for 'The Importance of Protecting Female Athletics and Title IX' by the House Oversight Committee of the US Congress.

After her opening remarks, she was referred to as a 'transphobe' by Pennsylvania Democrat Summer Lee. However, the remark did not sit well with Gaines as she gave a reply of her own.

Riley Gaines continues to speak on transgender issues even after facing abuse

Riley Gaines has consistently encountered hostility, including a protest from Northern California's home of resistance before her speech at the University on November 3, 2023.

Undeterred by the criticisms and backlash the former swimmer faces, she continues to defend the safety of women in sports. The 23-year-old recently shared a video, stating that she has always been subject to episodes of abuse.

"I've [had] drinks poured on me. I've had glass bottles thrown on me. I've been spit on. I've been assaulted and held to ransom for four hours where these protestors demanded that if I wanted to make it home to see my family safely again I had to pay them money. The list goes on... death threats, people showing up to my house, drones flying above my house."

