"How can he be proud?" - Riley Gaines criticizes transgender volleyball player being given scholarship by University of Washington

Riley Gaines recently slammed a transgender volleyball player who is all set to receive a scholarship meant for females. Tate Drageset has committed to the University of Washington to earn one of the twelve D1 volleyball scholarships offered to women.

The 17-year-old transgender athlete verbally committed to the University of Washington in June this year. Drageset was awarded the California Interscholastic Federation’s Division 5 Player of the 2022-23 season, as she was a part of the two USA volleyball teams that claimed national titles last year.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has been a persistent advocate of women's safety in sports and has consistently stood against the idea of transgender women participating in women's sports.

She expressed her dissent toward Tate Drageset, accusing her of stripping away an opportunity meant for female athletes, and also advised the University of Washington to revoke the scholarship. Gaines wrote on X:

"Male takes women's volleyball scholarship at @UW... a soon-to-be Big 10 school. Stealing the already few opportunities for women at the collegiate level. How can he be proud? UWVolleyball should rescind the scholarship if they really care about women. He can play with the men."

The twelve scholarships are usually extended to a course of four years, with only two to three being offered per year.

"Women expediting their own erasure, you can't make it up" - Riley Gaines expresses discontent as a female athlete accepts loss to transgender athletes

Riley Gaines expressed her dissatisfaction after Kristian Chalmers, a female athlete who was placed third in women's single-speed championships at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships, accepted her loss to transgender athletes.

The top two positions on the podium were secured by transgender athletes Tessa Johnson and Evelyn Williamson. Chalmers spoke to NBC News and expressed her joy after settling in third place, while also mentioning that the race would have seemed dull if the two trans cyclists had not competed.

"It would be ridiculous to say that my life has been ruined by getting third. I had a great race, and it would have been more boring if it had been a smaller field without such strong competitors in it," said Chalmers.

"Inclusion makes our sport and community stronger. Everyone is welcome here. Trans women are women," she added.

To this, Riley Gaines said (via X):

"No way the girl who placed 3rd behind two men said she had no issue losing to them & that the competition would be more 'boring' without them. Women expediting their own erasure. You can't make it up.".

