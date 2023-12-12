"Fire all of these morally bankrupt crooks" -Riley Gaines reacts to over 650 professors supporting President Claudine Gay

Riley Gaines expressed her dissent towards the 650+ Harvard professors who pressed against the removal of President Claudine Gay after allegations of anti-semitism in top American universities, including MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), the University of Pennsylvania, and Harvard University.

As of Monday afternoon, December 11, more than 700 Harvard professors signed the letter to the Harvard Corporation calling for a meeting to persuade Harvard's top governing body to decline the call for Gay's removal.

After Gay's testimony at the congressional hearing on antisemitism, more than 70 Congress members, mostly Republicans, demanded for her to resign. History professor Maya R. Jasanoff, who helped to organize the letter, informed The Harvard Crimson that the letter was sent on Sunday evening with 511 signatures, which then rose to 700 on Monday.

Gaines visited Harvard University in October to present her views against the notion of trans athletes competing against women when she experienced criticism from the transgender demonstrators. The former NCAA swimmer criticized the faculty and the university stating:

"Birds of a feather flock together Fire all of these morally bankrupt crooks and abolish @Harvard."

Expand Tweet

The faculty have contrasting views on Gay's failure to take an affirmative stand after being asked if calling for the genocide of Jews violates the college's code of conduct. However, they are unified in the belief that decisions of the university's leadership should not be made by an external forces, including the politicians.

Riley Gaines praises Elise Stefanik after University of Pennsylvania President resigns

Riley Gaines praises Elise Stefanik for her assertive stance during a Congressional hearing.

Riley Gaines commended Elise Stefanik, a U.S. representative for New York's 21st Congressional District, for her assertive stance at the congressional hearing on antisemitism.

Stefanik probed the presidents of the three universities, including Claudine Gay (Harvard University), Sally Ann Kornbluth (MIT), and Liz Magill (UPenn) about the rising occurrences of antisemitism on the campuses. She asked the president:

"Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate your college's code of conduct on bullying or harassment? Yes or no."

None of the presidents gave a definitive answer, including Magill who then faced severe criticism and resigned as the president. Gaines lauded the Republican lawmaker's unwavering stance saying:

"Truly exceptional leadership by exposing the corruption, hypocrisy, and lies. When they have no moral ground to stand on, they crumble easily and quickly. More of this."

Expand Tweet