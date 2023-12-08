"We needed to be able to mock what is already a mockery" - Riley Gaines on Lady Ballers and her initial hesitance to join the movie

Riley Gaines was featured in the American streaming platform Daily Wire+'s first feature-length film, Lady Ballers.

Gaines is a vehement advocate for women's safety in sports and stands against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. She features in the aforementioned film, which runs for one hour and 52 minutes. The trailer showcases the story of a coach encouraging male athletes to identify as transgenders to compete in women's sports to clinch victories.

The former NCAA swimmer, during her podcast Gaines for Girls with Senator Ted Cruz, expressed her commitment to advocating for women's safety. She stated her uncertainty about participating in the film that humorously depicts the issue.

"I'll be honest I was hesitant to join on it first when they initially reached out and asked me if I wanted to do this because of course it's an issue I take pretty seriously," Gaines said. "So I was kind of nervous to poke fun at it and be light-hearted but I will tell you after watching it that's exactly what we needed to do."

Gaines went on to acknowledge the movie, stating it was necessary to present it humorously.

"We needed to kind of be able to mock what is already a mockery," Gaines continued.

Along with Riley Gaines, Senator Ted Cruz has also made a cameo in Lady Ballers. One of the discomforting scenes from the trailer includes a transgender athlete effortlessly lifting and bashing a female athlete on the ground in a wrestling competition.

"I will personally pay them the prize money they're missing out on" - Riley Gaines encourages female athletes to refrain from competing against transgender athletes

Riley Gaines urges female athletes to stop competing against transgender athletes

Riley Gaines has always persistently objected to the notion of transgender athletes competing in women's sports. After two transgender athletes Tessa Johnson and Evelyn Williamson secured the top positions at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships, she urged the female athletes to refrain from competing against transgender athletes.

The transgender athletes secured the top two spots in the single-speed event, thereby relegating Kristin Chalmers, a female athlete to third place.

Gaines expressed her dissent stating she would be happy to compensate the female athletes for the prize money they miss after refusing to compete against transgender athletes.

"Two men take 1st & 2nd at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships yesterday. @usacycling has 2 categories for men and none for women," the former University of Kentucky swimmer tweeted.

"Any woman who concedes and doesn't compete, I will personally pay them the prize money they're missing out on. Stop participating in the farce," Gaines added.