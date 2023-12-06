"This poor accuse of a politician is appalling" - Riley Gaines being called transphobic by US Representative Summer Lee angers fans

Pennsylvania Democrat Summer Lee recently called Riley Gaines a 'transphobe' during the latter's testimony at a hearing. Gaines, who is a vehement advocate of women's rights in sports, did not take lightly to the remark and gave a reply of her own.

Gaines testified before the committee that conducted a hearing titled '"The Importance of Protecting Female Athletics and Title IX.' She attended the hearing at the House of Subcommittee for Healthcare and Financial Services on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, after the Biden Administration's Education Department pushed to change Title IX to back the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports.

Gaines stated her stance on Title IX. After her opening remarks, the representative called her a 'transphobe'.

“Inclusion cannot be prioritized over safety and fairness, and ranking member Lee, if my testimony makes me transphobic then I believe your opening monologue makes you a misogynist.”

Fans expressed their resentment towards Lee and criticized her for the derogatory remark.

"Let's get #MisogynistLee trending," wrote the fan.

"Men in women’s sports? the world has gone insane. This poor accuse of a politician is appalling," wrote another fan.

Another fan criticized Lee and asked her to extend respect to the former collegiate swimmer.

"Wow...that white girl made you look stupid! #MisogynistLEE How about you show some respect to the most elite female athlete in the country in swimming," wrote another fan.

A fan even called Lee disgraceful and cruel for jeopardizing safety of women in sports.

"You are the cruel, unserious party in this encounter. Throwing the safety and careers of women and girls away. It’s disgraceful," wrote the fan.

A few fans applauded Gaines for standing up against the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports saying,

"Riley is an upstanding American who has taken it upon herself to defend the real rights of women in this country. God bless!"

Here are few other reactions:

Riley Gaines has consistently stood by the cause of preventing transgender athletes in the women's category since the 2022 NCAA Championships incident. Back then, she finished tied fifth with Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, in a 200-yard freestyle event.

However, as per Riley Gaines' own account, she was apparently told that her trophy would come in the mail, while the only fifth-place trophy was awarded to Thomas. Instead, Gaines was supposedly told that she could pose on the podium with a sixth-placed trophy — something which didn't sit right with her

Riley Gaines applauds a pool player after refraining from competing against a transgender athlete

Riley Gaines praised pool player Lynne Pinches after she refused to compete against a transgender athlete.

Pinches walked out from a pool game finale after finding out that she was about to compete against Harriet Haynes, a trans woman at the English Pool Association’s 2023 Champion of Champions Ladies held at Denbighshire, Wales. She even shared a video of her receiving admiration from her local pool club.

Gaines shared the video, while extending her support and praised the pool player saying,

"Lynne walked away from a competition where a male was competing against the women. She's a hero!"

