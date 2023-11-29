"She's a hero" - Riley Gaines applauds pool player after refusing to compete against a transgender athlete in tournament final

Riley Gaines praised pool player Lynne Pinches after she refused to compete against a transgender athlete. Pinches walked away from a pool game finale after finding out that she was about to compete against Harriet Haynes, a trans woman.

The incident took place at the English Pool Association’s 2023 Champion of Champions Ladies held at Denbighshire, Wales. Pinches shook hands with Haynes and walked toward the tournament official declaring the forfeit. She packed her cue and left the arena.

Pinches shared a video of her receiving admiration from her local pool club, acknowledging her decision with a trophy.

"I was overwhelmed yesterday when I walked into the club to be presented by the local players with a winners trophy, cash, flowers, and a card. Although I didn't win, and for me, it's about fairness, this wonderful gesture made me feel like a true winner," Pinches wrote.

Gaines, who has vehemently supported the women for standing up from competing against the trans athletes praised Pinches saying,

"Lynne walked away from a competition where a male was competing against the women. She's a hero!"

Gaines has constantly shown her support toward cisgender athletes for refraining from competing against transgender athletes. She supported Ansleigh Wilk for taking a stand from competing against a trans athlete and Kelsey Bain for calling out the MIAA.

"The only thing embarrassing is the fact that he's a pathetic cheater" - Riley Gaines slams a transgender athlete after securing a victory in the women's category at a half marathon

Riley Gaines called out on a transgender athlete for competing and securing victory in a half marathon from the women's category.

Kae Ravichandran, a transgender athlete secured the top position in the women's category after clocking a time of 1:24:31. Ravichandran's time was six minutes less than the runner-up cisgender athlete, Amanda Aussems, who clocked a time of 1:30.39.

Gaines criticized Ravichandran for dominating the women's category after the trans athlete said that it was an 'embarrassingly slow' performance after being 'very out of shape'.

"The only thing embarrassing is the fact that he's a pathetic cheater," wrote Gaines.

"The real winner of women's category was Amanda Aussems with a time of 1:30.39. Congrats to her and the other female runners," Gaines added in another post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

