"Her move to strike my words didn't work the way she wanted" - Riley Gaines on calling US Representative Summer Lee a misogynist

Riley Gaines testified in the hearing before the committee titled 'The Importance of Protecting Female Athletics and Title IX.'

Gaines who has been a dedicated defender for the safety of women in sports was called a 'transphobe' after her opening remarks in the hearing by Pennsylvania's Democrat Summer Lee. The former NCAA swimmer did not take the remark and retorted with a response of her own.

The hearing was held at the House of Subcommittee for Healthcare and Financial Services on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The witnesses gave their testimonies after the Biden Administration's Education Department urged to change Title IX to support the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports.

Gaines stated her stance on Title IX after which she was called a transphobe by the representative to which she replied,

"Inclusion cannot be prioritized over safety and fairness, and ranking member Lee, if my testimony makes me transphobic then I believe your opening monologue makes you a misogynist."

Lee then demanded that Gaines' remarks be struck on the grounds of 'engaging in personalities,' a rule vested to the speaker to prevent personal attacks from an unparliamentary member. However, Lee then withdrew the demand to take down the former swimmer's comment.

Gaines shared a video of the incident and wrote,

"And I stand by that. As do the records considering her move to strike my words didn't work the way she wanted."

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines testifies in support of House Bill 68 in Ohio

Riley Gaines testifies in Ohio in support of the Save Women's Sports Act

Riley Gaines testified in support of House Bill 68, referred to as the Save Women’s Sports Act.

The act would prevent trans athletes from participating in women's sports in Ohio and would also refrain the doctors from providing gender-affirming care to the youth, including hormone therapy and puberty blockers. The bill would ban physicians from performing gender reassignment surgery on a minor.

During her speech, at the Ohio Senate Government Oversight Committee, Gaines recalled the incident at the 2022 NCAA Championships when she competed against Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, who was awarded a trophy even though both the swimmers recorded a time of 1:43.40 in the 200-yard-freestyle and tied for the fifth place.

Riley Gaines even stated that the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports is unfair and exposes female athletes to physical harm.

"My feelings did not matter. What mattered to the NCAA were the feelings of a biological male," she said.

"The inclusion of male athletes in women’s sports not only takes opportunities from female players. It puts women and girls at greater risk of injury," Gaines said.

Expand Tweet