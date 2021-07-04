Confident Sajan Prakash eyeing semifinals and finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Less than 20 days are left for Sajan Prakash to take to the pool at the biggest international sporting event - the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sajan, who was the first swimmer from India to qualify for the colossal event in Tokyo this month, termed 'discipline' as a vital component in elevating his performance.

Sajan Prakash's Olympic qualification

Sajan Prakash qualified under the 'A' Standard for the Men's 200-meter butterfly. He clocked 1:56:38 seconds in the men’s 200m butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. The 27-year-old made a thumping comeback after spending eight months away from the pool due to a neck injury. Sajan will be appearing at his second Olympics this year.

Sajan Prakash eyeing semifinals and finals

Sajan Prakash is all prepared to dive into the pool at the upcoming Summer Games. He said the aim is to make it to the semifinals and the finals. Speaking about their last minute preparations, the Olympic-bound swimmer said the team is focused on the little bits and pieces of last minute preparation.

“When I returned to the pool, I had lost 50 per cent of my belief but the other 50 per cent I knew I could do it,” he said. “But in sport, it’s that 1 per cent that matters," he told SAI.

Injury scare ahead of his qualification

Before the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Sajan suffered a career threatening injury, where a slip disk on his neck started radiating towards his left arm. He gave credit to the positive and eminent coaches and support staff, for helping him overcome the injury.

“I had to start from scratch, I had to work on the basics. We had to work on many things but thanks to everything coming together, today I have made it, ” he said.

This hard work and fitness reflected his phenomenal achievement of directly making it through the Olympics cut.

Sajan Prakash on thoughts of withdrawals

After recovering from the injury, Sajan said that he had lost 50 percent faith that he could make it to the Olympics. He further explained the hardships that he had to go through during that setback period. Sajan said he could not swim the entirety of the 200m freestyle and was forced to cut down to 25m at a time, to be able to make brisk moves.

“Within three months I was able to return to swimming freestyle, I was not able to swim one stroke of butterfly. My coach (Pradeep Kumar) told me that if I wanted to qualify for the Olympics, I would have to do things differently. Even if I failed, I had to try,” he said. “I was barely able to move. So, I didn’t know then if an A cut would be possible.”

Sajan Prakash also went on to discuss the struggles he scratched past during the initial stages of his recovery. He thanked his coaches for helping him push through the arduous time. The coaching staff forced him to move out of his basic preparation. They urged him to make changes to his regimen, to be able to qualify for the Olympics.

Sajan Prakash expresses gratitude towards the Government

While talking about school work ahead of his Olympics, he expressed gratitude towards the government for funding a two-month training camp in Dubai for three swimmers, including Sajan Prakash, between August and October 2020.

The Government has supported swimming through the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition and has sanctioned a total of approximately INR 13.66 crore in the three budgets for the years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics: Sajan Prakash's qualification in Swimming - Can India make the most of it?

Edited by Diptanil Roy