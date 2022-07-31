CWG 2022: Srihari Nataraj qualifies for semi-finals in 50m backstroke; Sajan Prakash in reserve list for 200m butterfly final

India's Srihari Nataraj stormed into the semifinals of the men's 50m backstroke event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on July 31.

Srihari Nataraj finished second in Heat 6 with a time of 25.52s. Scott Gibson of Scotland topped Heat 6, clocking 25.26s The versatile swimmer from Bengaluru finished eighth overall to storm into the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Sajan Prakash did not have a very good outing in the pool where he finished fourth in Heat 3 in the men's 200m butterfly event. Sajan Prakash clocked 1:58.99s to finish 10th in the heats, relegating him to second on the reserve list for the final.

Sajan will only get a chance to compete in the 200m butterfly final when two swimmers pull out of the final, which looks highly unlikely.

Srihari Nataraj goes the distance in CWG 2022

Earlier, Srihari Nataraj finished seventh in the men's 100m backstroke final on July 30. Swimming in Lane 1, Srihari Nataraj clocked 54.31s to finish seventh. South Africa's Pieter Coetze won the gold medal with a time of 53.78s.

Srihari had a good reaction time of 0.58s and clocked 28.00s at the half-way mark but couldn't keep up with the pace of the leaders in the final 50m and ended up just 0.25 seconds behind Woodward, who finished third.

Srihari Nataraj improved from his timing in the heats and the semi-finals but in the end he was just a tad behind the winners. In the heats, the Indian swimmer clocked 54.68s and bettered it to 54.55 in the semi-finals and went a little better in the final to clock 54.31s.

Live streaming and TV channel details of CWG 2022

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

