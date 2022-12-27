“Does she want to be the GM?” – New York Islanders fans react to Katie Ledecky in new Reverse Retro Fisherman jersey  

Just one picture of seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky bomb-shelled the internet after the New York Islanders shared it on their Instagram handle. She was wearing their new Reverse Retro Fisherman jersey on Christmas Eve.

While the new retro jersey has not received a positive response from fans, Ledecky's fans erupted at the New York Islanders' Instagram post with love and a few troll comments. One of the comments read:

"Does she want to be the GM? Can't be that Lou"

Katie Ledecky fans react to the New York Islanders' post

The Elmont, New York-based New York Islanders are a professional ice hockey club. The Islanders play their home games at UBS Arena and are a part of the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference in the National Hockey League.

They recently posted an image of Katie Ledecky wearing their new reverse retro Fisherman jersey.

The New York Islanders new jersey has been receiving a lot of trolls since its launch.

One user supported the new retro jersey and responded to the trolls, writing:

"Got my brother his Lee reverrse retro sweater, idk why people hate it so much, it's adecent loonkin logo"

One fan appreciated Ledecky wearing the new retro jersey and wrote:

"That is amazing!!"

An Instagram user who did not like her wearing the jersey wrote in disappointment:

"NO!"

Another comment trolled the jersey, calling it the "worst jersey ever." Just under this comment, a fan trolled Katie Ledecky, writing:

"How is she 4 years older than me but looks 20 years older"

Fans even wrote that they love Katie Ledecky but hate the jersey. Although adoring fans are not hard to find, a user wrote:

"She looks thrilled"

Many fans came out in support of the new jersey. A comment in support of the jersey read:

"The Fisherman is a good jersey and I'm tired of pretending it's not"

A user replied to this comment in a trolling manner:

"If you like Gorton's Fish Sticks... It is a good jersey"

A sarcastic fan questioned wrote:

"Can she ask unc to get us a goal scorer for Christmas"

However, trolls have not stopped, which is pretty apparent from the response since its launch. One comment mentioned Katie's uncle, writing:

"Almost like her uncle owns the team"

Why did the New York Islanders bring back the Retro Fisherman Jersey?

On October 20th, the NHL unveiled Reverse Retro uniforms for all 32 clubs, confirming offseason rumors. The controversial Fisherman logo, first used by the Islanders in 1995 and later removed due to solid fan opposition, was brought back.

It's a toned-down version of the original, with lighthouse patches on the shoulder, more teal, and swooping wave patterns on the shoulders and bottom of the sweater. Fisherman's complexion has changed from orange to silver, and the jersey has more straight lines.

The 1994 first-round defeat to the Rangers was particularly upsetting from a hockey perspective. The Islanders not only lost each of their four games, but they also went down 22-3 overall. In April 1995, general manager Don Maloney dealt away several well-liked players, including Pierre Turgeon, and the team's subsequent disastrous season under Henning led team ownership and management to begin associating that iconic logo with recent failures rather than the championship season from a little more than a decade earlier.

