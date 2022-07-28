How is Katie Ledecky related to New York Islanders' owner?

The Ledecky name is probably more well-known for swimming. Katie Ledecky is one of the best swimmers of all-time. Her recent domination at the United States Swimming National Championships has cemented her status as one of the all-time greats. She dominates nearly every freestyle event there is.

So, it's for good reason that when someone thinks of the Ledecky name, they think of the swimmer. However, her family is pretty accomplished. Her father is a lawyer and her mother was also a swimmer.

One person that people might not realize is related to one of the greatest swimmers of all time is Jon Ledecky, the co-owner of the New York Islanders.

Jon Ledecky is related to Katie Ledecky

Jon is Katie's uncle. He bought the team in 2014 for nearly $500 million. They're now valued at nearly a billion dollars.

The swimmer is a big fan of her uncle's team. She said during the Tokyo Olympics trials:

"I love the Islanders. I've watched, I think, almost every regular-season game this year. During the pandemic, I made sure I was able to watch the games because it provided a little bit of entertainment. So, I’m a big fan of the team and I’ll be cheering them on."

The Islanders lost the semifinals that year, but the swimmer went on to win two golds and two silver medals in Tokyo.

Katie Ledecky's medal count

Every event the talented swimmer competes in offers her another chance to add to her mantle and further prove she's one of swimming's all-time greats.

Katie Ledecky has already taken home two gold medals at the 2022 National Championships in incredibly dominating fashion. Her first win was by nearly 20 seconds.

Katie Ledecky is the greatest female swimmer of all time.https://t.co/sSnXzhMwSy

Those only add to her impressive medal count. In the 2012 Olympic Games, she kicked off her career with one gold medal. Little did anyone know that that would be the first of so many medals.

In 2013, she resurfaced at the 2013 World Championships and took home four more gold medals.

The 2014 Pan Pacific Championships saw Ledecky win a whopping five golds. She followed that up at the 2015 World Championships with another five gold medals.

She returned to the Olympics in 2016 determined to win more medals than in her first go. She succeeded at that, winning four golds and one silver medal.

In 2017, at the World Championships, she arguably had her best showing, taking home five gold medals and a silver.

The next year at the Pan Pacific Championships, the swimmer nabbed three golds, one silver, and one bronze medal.

In 2019, Katie Ledecky earned two silver medals and one gold in the World Championships. She added two golds and two silvers in Tokyo at the most recent Olympics. The last event she competed in was the 2022 World Championships and she added four more gold medals.

