Duncan Scott sets new British record by winning 200m medley gold at European Short Course Swimming Championships

Duncan Scott created history on Friday by setting a new British record in the men’s 200m IM race. At the 2023 European Short Course Swimming Championships, the Scottish swimmer clocked a personal best time of 1:50.98, winning his first gold at the six-day event.

On December 8, Duncan Scott surpassed his competitors Alberto Razzetti and Danas Rapsys to win the aforementioned event at the ongoing championship in Otopeni, Romania. While he clocked 1:50:98, his competitor Razzetti of Italy achieved a silver medal, clocking 1:53.09 and Lithuania’s Rapsys won the bronze medal with 1:53.49.

The young swimmer held the 200m IM British record previously as well. He clocked 1:51.53 at the 2021 International Swimming League. Also, by just 14s, Duncan Scott missed breaking Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios’s record-making 200m IM timing that he set in 2021. However, with the milestone achievement in Otopeni, Scott now ranks as the eighth-best performer of all time in this men’s short course 200 IM.

Moreover, at the recent championship, Duncan Scott was in the second spot after 75m of the men's 200m individual medley final, chasing Razzetti’s lead. However, he stormed to the first place in the second half of the race to win Britain's fifth gold of the championships.

Now Britain is in second place on the medal table with 13 medals whereas France is in the lead with 14 medals.

Duncan Scott on competing in 2024 World Championship and Olympic Games

During a recent conversation with the Herald Scotland, Scott shared his vision on competing in the upcoming year’s major championships. He revealed that he has already started preparing for the World Aquatics Championships in Doha in 2024.

The 26-year-old explained how the short course championship was not really his main focus.

Scott said:

“The European Shortcourse isn’t something I’ve ever fully focused on, although I know a lot of swimmers do. A lot of swimmers have performed well there and it’s given them a real stepping-stone to move on.”

He continued:

“So while there’s other competitions this season that are a much bigger priority this season like the World Championships and the Olympic Games next summer.

"And obviously trying to qualify for the Olympic Games in April so while those are higher priorities for me than the European Shortcourse, I’m still looking forward to it. And knowing I’ll be standing on the blocks in the best suit in the world gives me confidence.”